10 people who should have been the Bachelor this year instead of Colton Underwood

This week, Colton Underwood begins his journey to find love on season 23 of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Although we are excited to see how it unfolds (we hear this season is the most dramatic yet), we can’t help but think what could have been.

There were many options when it came to which eligible bachelor would have this chance, so we’ve rounded up who we would have preferred to see as this year’s Bachelor.

ABC’s announcement of Colton Underwood as the next Bachelor was met with some elation and some controversy from fans. Although this season promises to be dramatic, we could easily see another guy in his shoes.

From celebrities to past contestants, here are some people we would have enjoyed to watch more as the Bachelor than Colton Underwood.

Peter Kraus has been a top pick for the Bachelor for two seasons.

caption Peter Kraus. source Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor Nation remembers Kraus as the one who felt it was just too soon to get down on one knee, despite loving Rachel Lindsay. Kraus would have been a breath of fresh air as the Bachelor. He’s easy on the eyes and seems to be pretty level-headed. We would have loved to see Peter get a second chance at finding love.

Blake Horstmann was the runner-up on the last season of “The Bachelorette.”

caption Blake Horstmann. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Everyone remembers Blake’s emotional goodbye from last season of “The Bachelorette,” when Becca Kufrin sent Horstmann home to say “yes” to now-fiance Garrett Yrigoyen, so who wouldn’t want to see him happy and on the other end of rejection?

Wills Reid was a fan-favorite during Becca’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

caption Wills Reid. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Not only would Wills be fun to watch, but keeping track of his wardrobe alone would be quite a fun time for bachelor nation. Wills was a sweetie, who slowly but surely grabbed fans’ attention during Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Jake Gyllenhaal seems to be single.

caption Jake Gyllenhaal. source Getty Images/Kevin Winter

The newest Bachelor doesn’t have to be someone from seasons past. Enter – Jake Gyllenhaal. Having an already well-known celeb would be a ton of fun for “Bachelor” fans as they’d get an inside look into what their dating life is like. No speculation or rumors, it’d all be left on camera for the people to see for themselves.

Chris Harrison deserves his own shot at love.

caption Chris Harrison. source Michael Loccisano/GettyImages

Hear me out here. Chris is always helping the Bachelor find love, so why not let him experience what it’s like to be on the journey to find love himself? He plays cupid year after year – now it’s his turn. Plus, we have a feeling his season would be the most shocking, dramatic, exciting, etc. yet.

We want to see Michael B. Jordan find love.

caption Michael B. Jordan. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Pictures

Another celebrity that would make a great bachelor? Michael B. Jordan. He’s been killing it career-wise lately with roles in “Creed 2” and “Black Panther,” so it’d be fun to see him find love on the show.

Of course, his reported romance with “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o may prevent him from being the Bachelor any time soon but hey, a girl can dream.

Eric Bigger couldn’t make things work on “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Bachelor Winter Games,” or “The Bachelorette.”

caption Eric Bigger. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Could this season have been Bigger’s real miracle season? Bigger tried to find love on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette,” then on “Winter Games,” then on the latest season of “Bachelor in Paradise” (where he got caught in quite the love triangle before leaving paradise). The Baltimore native is sweet, knows how to have fun, and is someone Bachelor Nation would love to see successfully find love.

Jimmy Garoppolo could spend his offseason playing for love.

caption Jimmy Garoppolo. source Maddie Meyer/Getty

Now, we aren’t exactly sure whether this NFL QB is taken (he has a rumored girlfriend), but if he is single, someone should sign him up. ABC would have to film during the offseason, but we’re sure Bachelor Nation would have no problem watching this athletic hunk (hopefully) win the game of love.

Harry Styles is the Bachelor we want and deserve.

caption Harry Styles. source Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Great accent? Check. Musical talent? Check. Another celebrity fans wouldn’t mind watching is Harry Styles – former boy band-turned-successful single artist. Styles has an incredible style himself, and we think he’d make a fun Bachelor. The best part would absolutely be that he could be the surprise musical guest in any of the dates he wants.

People were rooting for Jason Tartick to be the Bachelor this season.

caption Jason Tartick. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Last, but certainly not least is Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Tartick was clearly a fan favorite throughout the show, as well as the frontrunner for who fans wanted to watch as this season’s Bachelor. He came in third on Becca’s season which gave fans the maximum amount of time to get to know Tartick without them being too close to being Kufrin’s fiancee and too emotionally drained to be this season’s bachelor. Tartick has a solid job, charming and sweet personality, and of course, is super handsome.

Although it was fun to revel in what could have been, fans hope nothing but the best for Colton as he begins his journey to find bliss and love this season.

