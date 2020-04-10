‘There’s a T-Rex in Walmart!’ People are now wearing dinosaur suits to go grocery shopping, and people on Twitter are thanking them for it

caption Florida resident Sebastian Dominguez shopped at Target in a T-Rex costume. source Courtesy of Aurora Dominguez

Now that face coverings are recommending in public, people have come up with creative ways to protect themselves.

One of the most creative solutions that’s becoming a widespread trend is wearing a T-Rex costume to go grocery shopping.

In addition to three reported costume sightings in the news, countless Twitter users have been posting photos and videos of their own Jurassic encounters.

On April 1, Sebastian Dominguez swaggered into a Target wearing an inflatable T-Rex costume.

The Davies, Florida man was recorded by his wife, Aurora Dominguez, as he waddled about in the store and struggled to reach products with his tiny dino arms. His friendly rampage was chronicled in the Miami Herald, and his costume was described by Aurora as “part joke, part safety measure.”

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first, or even second or third time someone has worn this exact T-Rex costume to go grocery shopping. On March 17, two children accompanied by their mother dressed as dinos for their H-E-B shopping trip in Leon Springs, Texas. The girls, eight and 10, had obtained permission from the H-E-B store to shop in costume.

The same day, Washington, DC blog Popville posted a picture obtained by a reader of a shopper dressed as a T-Rex in a grocery market.

Those are just the incidents that made the news. However, wearing a T-Rex suit to go grocery shopping has apparently become fairly common across the country. Now that face coverings are recommended in public, it’s just one of the many creative ways people have come up with to protect themselves – and entertain others.

Countless Twitter users have been posting pictures and videos of their own Jurassic sightings.

Someone is *really* wearing this at my local Kroger today. Now, I want a CATS suit to wear around town. pic.twitter.com/L0zoDfQOng — Jason Scott: Hey All You Cool Cats + Kittens! (@JasontheScott) March 26, 2020

Went to #Walmart and it wasn’t even bad. Saw a dinosaur ???? and people were kind, sharing space and items. Can see things getting replaced and it gives me hope. People are genuinely good. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/k5ISFeaK8G — ATX Light ???? (@atx_light) March 28, 2020

The dinosaurs have arrived at our local Walmart. pic.twitter.com/uJQeBW8Vh2 — Priscilla Smith ???? (@Priscilla_MR21) April 3, 2020

Who needs a mask when you have a protective T-Rex suit, right? Only at Walmart ????????‍♂️ #PeopleOfWalmart #Covid_19 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/t8QvhanV6J — Jordan Furlan (@JordanFurlan) March 29, 2020

Even the T-Rex’s can’t find Toilet Paper ???? & they shop at Walmart lmao pic.twitter.com/sIGNcXh1LI — Rey Valenzuela Jr (@EDMdadRey) March 22, 2020

In other news: T-REX IN WALMART! pic.twitter.com/EZH14SNx7w — Kristian W/ a K (@Archangel135) March 21, 2020

Spotted at the @Publix on Gandy Blvd: a T-Rex shopping for groceries! I guess even dinos are stocking up on supplies! ????????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cY8fo0auiy — Jen Epstein (@jenepsteinfox13) March 18, 2020

With ongoing shortages and dangerous crowds plaguing stores that are still open, going grocery shopping can be especially stressful. Thanks to these masked citizens, people have something to look forward to when going to the grocery store – glimpsing a tiny-armed dinosaur struggling to reach a carton of eggs.