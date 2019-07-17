8 people who hold multiple Guinness World Records

caption There’s no limit to how many records someone can break. source Getty/Maja Hitlj

Breaking a Guinness World Record is impressive, but there are many people who have broken multiple ones.

A woman named Charlotte Guttenberg has broken multiple ink-related records.

A man named Joe Carlucci has broken more than one pizza-related records.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Since its inception in 1955, the Guinness World Records serves as the highlight reel of remarkable skill by ordinary citizens. The “global authority on record-breaking,” the “Guinness World Records” is currently the world’s best-selling copyrighted book ever.

Although there are many single record-holders, the Guinness committee acually has no limitations on how many records one can break.

Currently, Ashrita Furman holds the record for breaking the most world records. Crediting with setting and breaking 600 (and counting) records to his name, the New-York native has caught 86 grapes in his mouth in 1 minute and inflated 28 balloons with his nose in 3 minutes.

Many others have bragging rights when it comes to holding multiple world records and INSIDER rounded up some notable recipients.

Charlotte Guttenberg has broken multiple ink-related records.

caption The majority of her body is covered in colorful tattoos. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

Charlotte Guttenberg holds the record for the most feathers tattooed on a body, with a whopping 216 feathers inked on her body.

And though she didn’t get her first tattoo until her 50th birthday, this US-native also holds the record for “Most tattooed senior citizen” in the female category.

She also broke the record for the most tattooed woman ever. This record measures surface area covered by tattoos on an individual and Guttenberg’s body is 98.75% covered in ink, according to Guinness World Records.

Tuedon “Tee” Omatsola Morgan is the proud owner of multiple records.

caption Tuedon “Tee” Omatsola Morgan (not pictured) broke marathon records. source Christian Petersen/Getty

Tuedon “Tee” Omatsola Morgan, who is an accountant by day, wanted to leave an unhealthy lifestyle behind. The Nigerian marathoner knew she had to make changes not only for herself but also for her four children. As of January 2016, Tee has completed 44 full marathons in 34 countries, plus two Ultramarathons.

Guinness also confirmed that in January 2016, Tee had a set an all-new record for the fastest time to complete a half marathon on each continent and the North Pole (female) by finishing in 62 days 12 hours 58 minutes and 49 seconds.

Frances Quinn and Hambleton Bakery baked their way into the record books.

caption Quinn (left) helping to measure the Jaffa cake. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

Frances Quinn and her team at the UK-based Hambleton Bakery baked the largest jam-filled biscuit that came in at a whopping 58 pounds and 15 ounces. The biscuit was tennis-shaped to celebrate the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Quinn and her Hambleton Bakery team also created the world’s largest Jaffa cake. This chocolate-covered sponge cake creation had a surface area of over 13 feet.

Ali Bahçetepe fought his way to multiple records.

caption Ali Bahçetepe has even beat his own records. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

Ali Bahçetepe’s martial-arts career has led him to break Guinness World Records.

With an astounding time of 4.75 seconds, the Turk’s stomach of steel smashed 16 heavy concrete blocks in August 2017, beating his own original record of 6.33 seconds set in 2015.

Ali also holds records for the most concrete blocks broken in 30 seconds (683), the most concrete blocks broken in one minute (1,175) and the most concrete blocks broken in a single stack (37).

Douglas Wilson didn’t let brain surgery stop him from obtaining multiple records.

caption Douglas Wilson didn’t let a brain tumor stop him. source Flickr / Official U.S. Navy Page

From dealing with a life-threatening brain tumor to holding the male record for the fastest time to complete a marathon in each state, Douglas Wilson’s story is just an incredible as his record triumph.

Speaking to Guinness in 2016, the Aussie banker told the story of how a brain tumor almost cut his life short.

“In October 2013 I underwent a life-threatening 13.5-hour brain surgery to remove a large brain tumor which almost cost me my life, and resulted in serious medical complications; meningitis, single-sided deafness, facial paralysis and loss of the right balance nerve.”

Even though his doctors informed him it would take a year for rehabilitation, Wilson was back to running only a few months later.

With the elements often at a disadvantage, Wilson completed a 42.2 km track in Antarctica, Chile, USA, Spain, Morocco, UAE, and Australia. It only took him 6 days, 18 hours, 2 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Julia “Zlata” Gunthel bent over backward to hold multiple records.

caption It’s incredible to watch. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

If the thought of yoga is enough for you to reach for the nearest ice pack, then this might not be a record you want to attempt.

Julia “Zlata” Gunthel is a German contortionist who currently holds the record for the most flowers picked up with the mouth in a contortion backbend in 1 minute, succeeding with six.

Of course, one record isn’t enough for Zlata. She increased her record to 11 on Chinese national television in 2015.

While in Istanbul, Turkey in 2013, Zlata achieved another world record: the most beer bottles opened with feet in one minute using the contortionist elbow stand position.

Still not impressed? In 2007, Zlata became the fastest person to burst three balloons with the back by doing so in 12 seconds.

Joe Carlucci has broken two pizza-related records.

caption One of his records was broken on Gordon Ramsay’s show, “The F Word.” source YouTube/The F Word

In 2006, Joe Carlucci secured the record for highest pizza toss using 20 ounces of dough. Carlucci managed to toss the dough 21 feet and 5 inches into the air.

In 2017, he broke another record for largest pizza base spun in 1 minute. The pizza base measured 28.35 inches. Plus, he broke the record on live television.

Muhammad Rashid has broken a variety of records.

caption He scored the record for most bottle caps removed with his head. source YouTube/Guiness World Records

When was the last time you opened a bottle cap with any other part of your body besides your hands? Muhammad Rashid used his head to open 61 bottles in just 60 seconds, effectively making him the record holder for the most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute.

A martial artist by trade, Rashid has broken a number of records within his profession.

Besides his bottle cap achievement, Rashid world records also consist of: the most spins of a fire staff in one minute (188) and the most clay sporting targets broken in one minute by nunchaku (158).