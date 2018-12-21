caption Meryl Streep has won Golden Globes for performances even critics didn’t feel were all that impressive. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

A handful of actors across television and film have three or more Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lawrence has won for a movie that was poorly received by critics and viewers.

Actors like Sarah Jessica Parker have just won multiple Golden Globes for the same role year after year.

The Golden Globe Awards are known for recognizing outstanding film and television industry achievements, but that doesn’t mean every nomination and winner is always the best choice. The Golden Globes recently announced its nominations for 2019 and the nomination announcements always leave viewers and critics with mixed reactions.

Over the past few decades, there have been surprising wins that seemed undeserving and wins that seemed a bit too repetitive.

Here are some of the actors with the most Golden Globes who don’t really deserve them all, in my opinion.

Hugh Laurie’s recent win felt like an upset to some.

Laurie won two Globes for his work on “House M.D” before critics felt the show jumped the shark, but it is his most recent win that some felt was puzzling.

In 2017, he won TV’s best supporting actor award for his role in the critically acclaimed miniseries “The Night Manager.” Some critics felt like this was a bit of an upset and a snub, with Laurie taking the Globe over John Lithgow for “The Crown” and Courtney B. Vance for “American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ.”

Sarah Jessica Parker won multiple Golden Globes for the same role.

Sarah Jessica Parker won four Golden Globes in six years for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City.” She was also nominated every year the show ran. Despite its eventual place in popular culture, it was not a series that critics particularly revered, especially in the first handful of seasons.

I feel her multiple wins might’ve been more impressive if she’d been nominated for a wider variety of roles.

Michael J. Fox won for a show that isn’t the most memorable.

Michael J. Fox won three of his four Golden Globes for “Spin City.” The show was well-liked at the time, but I don’t think his performance was necessarily worthy of three Globes for the same role.

Carol Burnett’s wins felt a bit repetitive.

Between 1968 and 1978 Carol Burnett won five Golden Globes for “The Carol Burnett Show.” It is considered by many to be one of the greatest shows of all time and it was extremely popular in its heyday. But I feel like five awards is quite the extreme amount for a sketch show that won plenty of other awards and the fact that all of her awards are for the same role doesn’t feel quite so impressive to me.

Alan Alda was nominated 11 times for the same role.

Alan Alda was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series 11 times for “M*A*S*H.” He won six of those. But he’s been nominated 16 times total and the only times he ever won was for that series.

Although “M*A*S*H” is a revered show that earned a place in TV history and Alda’s performances were impressive, I feel like the Globes should have acknowledged other equally impressive actors during that decade.

Meryl Streep is talented, but some of her wins didn’t feel quite right.

Streep has won many deserved awards throughout the years, but in recent years, viewer and critic ratings make it feel like her wins are less deserved.

“The Iron Lady” was poorly received by viewers and critics, dubbed Oscar bait that seemed to only exist to help win Streep awards. “Julie & Julia” was not that big of a win considering she was nominated for two performances in that category, giving her a 40% chance of winning.

And sure, I agree “The Devil Wears Prada” is a well-received comedy in which Streep gives an impressive performance, but I think Toni Collette, the only representative for the acclaimed ensemble that led “Little Miss Sunshine,” should have won that Globe.

In some cases, some felt George Clooney won over actors who gave more impressive performances.

“The Descendants” is considered an overrated movie by some bloggers and critics and so George Clooney’s third Golden Globe win for this movie upset the favorite Brad Pitt for his performance in the revered “Moneyball” as well as the actual best performance Michael Fassbender in “Shame.”

In my opinion, Clooney’s win for “Syriana” was well-deserved, but he didn’t have much competition for his Globe win for “O Brother, Where At Thou?” He won even though the film had some mixed reviews. It’s been deemed one of the lowest-ranking Coen Brothers flicks by Indie Wire and it’s been somewhat poorly rated by popular film critic Roger Ebert.

Jennifer Lawrence’s win for “Joy” didn’t make sense considering viewer and critic reviews.

Jennifer Lawrence won three Golden Globes for her performances in David O’Russell’s films “Silver Lining Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “Joy.”

But it’s the win for “Joy” that seems the most puzzling to me considering the film’s mixed review scores and negative audience and critic responses.

