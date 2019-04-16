Here are all the people and companies who have collectively pledged nearly $730 million so far to help rebuild Notre-Dame after the disastrous fire

- source
- Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS
- France’s super-rich have pledged to donate millions to help rebuild the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris after a devastating fire.
- The donors include billionaires LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Kering founder François-Henri Pinault, the Bettencourt Meyers family, which controls L’Oreal, and many other French companies.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company will also donate but didn’t give a specific amount.
- At least $728 million has been pledged so far.
France’s super-rich have stepped in and pledged to donate millions to help rebuild Notre-Dame, one of the most iconic sights in Paris, after the centuries-old cathedral was devastated by a fire.
The fire toppled the cathedral’s iconic spire and led to the collapse of the roof, but the two bell towers and much of the shell of the structure were saved.
French president Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the cathedral, and it seems he’ll have the help of millions of dollars from some of France’s wealthiest citizens.
At least $728 million has so far been pledged to help rebuild the beloved cathedral.
LVMH chairman and CEO and France’s richest person Bernard Arnault, Kering founder François-Henri Pinault, and the Bettencourt Meyers family, which controls L’Oreal, are among the major donors so far. Together, the billionaires behind the three French luxury groups pledged $565 million.
Here are all the people who’ve pledged donations so far:
- Bernard Arnault, LVMH chairman and CEO: $226 million
- Bettencourt Meyers family, owners of L’Oreal: $226 million
- François Pinault, owner and founder of Kering luxury group: $113 million
- Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French energy company Total: $113 million
- Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, CEO of French investment group Fimalac: $11.3 million
- Martin Bouygues, CEO of French telecom company Bouygues, and brother Olivier: $11.3 million
- JCDecaux, French advertising group: $11.3 million
- Societe Generale, French financial services company: $11.3 million
- Crédit Agricole, French bank: $5.6 million
- Tim Cook, Apple CEO: unknown amount
The cause of the fire that ravaged the 850-year-old cathedral is still unknown.