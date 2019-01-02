Pepsi is copying the craft-beer industry’s playbook with ‘Nitro Pepsi’

caption Pepsi is launching a new nitrogen-infused drink called Nitro Pepsi. source Pepsi

Pepsi is launching Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused soft drink, the company said Thursday.

Nitro Pepsi is creamier and smoother than regular Pepsi, with a “velvety, cascading foam,” the company said.

Pepsi said it plans to start selling the beverage at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Pepsi is launching a new nitrogen-infused soft drink called Nitro Pepsi, the company announced Thursday.

Nitro Pepsi is creamier and smoother than regular Pepsi with a “velvety, cascading foam,” the company said. It will come in two flavors: signature cola and vanilla.

The new drink is the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola beverage, according to Pepsi.

Nitrogen-infused beverages have been growing in popularity among craft beer and coffee drinkers, but the trend has yet to hit the soda market.

“We couldn’t be more excited about how far we have come with the development of ‘Nitro Pepsi,'” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi. “With the creation of the world’s first ever nitro-infused cola, we will be able to introduce a creamier, smoother product, reimagining cola in a way that only Pepsi can, to a whole new set of consumers.”

Read more: Pepsi shoots down rumors that it is considering cannabis following a report that Coca-Cola is eyeing CBD-infused beverages

Pepsi said it plans to start selling the beverage at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The company didn’t reveal any further details on when Nitro Pepsi would be officially launched. The company said more details would become available in the near future.