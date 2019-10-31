I stayed in the $280-a-night hotel room ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ was written in and searched for the secret notebook that’s apparently hidden there

caption Room 411 at the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul, where Agatha Christie is alleged to have written Murder on the Orient Express. source Ben Mack / Insider

“The key to my disappearance lies at Pera Palace.”

So claimed the ghost of Agatha Christie in 1979 – or rather, so claimed Hollywood medium Tamara Rand, who said the spirit of the famous mystery author told her during a séance that a key could be found in room 411 of the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul.

The key was meant to explain Christie’s December 1926 disappearance, when she went missing for nearly two weeks before turning up at a hotel in the UK, with no one (the author included) knowing how she got there or where she had been. At its height, the incident was a major international news story, even making the front page of the New York Times.

Rand’s claim sparked a media frenzy – which only increased when, as TV cameras were carrying the event live, Rand said Christie’s ghost told her the key would be found hidden underneath the floorboards of the room. Sure enough, one was found between the doorframe and a wall.

Rand then relayed Christie’s ghost’s alleged instructions that the key would open a hidden box that contained a secret notebook. However, 40 years later, the box is yet to be found.

Earlier this month, I took a long train journey that partially retraced the route of the Orient Express, so I thought it would be fitting to stay in the same room where Christie wrote “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Though the room was expensive at about 1,600 Turkish lira ($280) per night, I hoped I’d get lucky and find the box, thus solving the mystery of Christie’s disappearance and making enough from the publicity to pay off the room price and then some.

Here’s what it was like to spend a night in the room, which has been turned into a shrine of sorts to Christie.

The Pera Palace is an Istanbul institution.

caption An evening scene at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel as seen in October 2019. source Ben Mack / Insider

Dating to 1892, the Pera Palace is one of Turkey’s grandest hotels. A favored hangout of the movers and shakers of society, guests have included Ian Fleming, Greta Garbo, Mata Hari, Ernest Hemingway, Alfred Hitchcock, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Britain’s King Edward VIII, the Shah of Iran, Leon Trotsky, and even Atatürk (the founder of modern Turkey) himself, among others. And, of course, the author Agatha Christie – she is widely regarded to have written “Murder on the Orient Express” while staying at the hotel.

Guests today can stay in room 411, known as the “Agatha Christie Room” because it’s where she is believed to have stayed. Available to book online, I was lucky to be able to reserve it for a single Tuesday night a little under a week in advance – every other date around it was already booked. The room also was not cheap: at about 1,600 Turkish lira ($280) per night, it was a lot more than a regular room, which cost about 1,100 Turkish lira ($190). I hoped the experience would be worth paying far more than I normally do for a hotel room – and that, just maybe, I’d get to the bottom of the mystery.

Originally built for Orient Express passengers, the Pera Palace is located on the European side of Istanbul.

caption The Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul as seen in the evening. source Ben Mack / Insider

The Pera Palace is on a hill in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul, amid a warren of pedestrian-filled streets so narrow it’s difficult for two cars to pass by each other, much less trucks. Yet somehow, taxi drivers seemed to be doing it while barely slowing down.

Arriving after an early morning flight from Dubai, stepping into the hotel’s luxurious lobby really did feel like taking a step back in time.

caption The lobby of the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. source Ben Mack / Insider

The hotel’s mostly Turkish staff were incredibly helpful – and incredibly on-point. All wore smart black and white uniforms, like people did 100 years ago. If they thought I was weird for trying to dress up from that era, too, they didn’t say anything.

The cavernous yet cozy grand salon past the lobby was especially stunning.

caption The grand salon at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

Designed by French-Turkish architect Alexander Vallaury, the Pera Palace blends neo-classical, art nouveau, and oriental styles. Its grand salon once hosted passengers coming and going on the legendary Orient Express. Today it’s a popular place for locals and tourists to have a sophisticated afternoon tea or evening drinks while sitting on plush red velvet furniture as smooth jazz and electronica music plays gently in the background.

I spent many hours reading and writing from a cozy corner. It felt like I was relaxing at an elegant Ottoman palace from long ago.

There was even what’s claimed to be Turkey’s first wood and cast iron elevator.

caption What is claimed to be Turkey’s first wood and cast iron elevator at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

A sign nearby said the elevator was first installed in 1892, just three years after the first elevators in the Eiffel Tower. Much as I wanted to try it, it was roped off on every floor.

The historical photos on the walls were also cool to look at — though I was a bit disappointed staff were not wearing traditional fez hats.

caption Historical imagery on the wall of the Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

Being almost 130 years old, the Pera Palace’s history is unsurprisingly rich. According to Charles King’s “Midnight at the Pera Palace: The birth of Modern Istanbul,” the hotel was the first building in Turkey outside the Ottoman palaces to have electricity. In 2006, the hotel was closed for extensive renovations, reopening in 2010.

Its literary tradition is similarly rich. Not only did Agatha Christie pen “Murder on the Orient Express” while staying at the hotel, but portions of Ernest Hemingway’s “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” also take place in the hotel. In the short story, protagonist Harry stays in the Pera Palace during the occupation of Istanbul at the end of World War I.

I was led up to the fourth floor, where to the right of the modern elevator past the impressive-looking atrium was room 411 — Agatha Christie’s room.

caption The atrium at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

A friendly porter from the hotel helped take my bags to my room, which was convenient considering I had all my life’s possessions with me as I was on a journey from Dubai to begin a new job with Insider in London. Exiting the modern elevator (hence no need to use the historic one, it seemed), we passed through the atrium, an impressive sight in its own right directly above the grand salon.

The room was a lot bigger than pictures had led me to believe.

caption Room 411 at the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul, where Agatha Christie is alleged to have written Murder on the Orient Express. source Ben Mack / Insider

Pictures I had seen online made me think the room would be quite cozy, but I was wrong. Not only was the bed massive, the room had an entryway and hallway filled with antique furniture, sprawling bathroom, and more. It was really more like three or four rooms in one.

Not only was it big, but it was chock-full of stuff – every nook and cranny seemed to be filled with something very old, very interesting to look at; a room for a starving, up-and-coming writer (or at least one without a lot of money to be able to afford a lengthy stay) this was not.

All around were large pictures of Agatha Christie. I counted nearly a dozen in total.

caption A portrait of Agatha Christie in room 411 of Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

Everywhere I turned, Agatha Christie’s beaming face was staring back at me. Portraits, posters, newspaper clippings – she was everywhere. One poster above the coffee station even looked like its own shrine, or suggested as much with the way it was lit and set back against the wall.

I found the level of adoration to be a bit much.

There was also a small library with dozens of books — all written by Agatha Christie, of course.

caption Books written by Agatha Christie in room 411 of Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

Each book that sat behind glass – three shelves, comprising dozens of items – was written by Agatha Christie. Though I wasn’t surprised, it also didn’t help alleviate the feeling I was staying in a museum or some type of shrine instead of a room preserved to look how it did when Christie herself stayed there.

The bathroom was among the fanciest I’d ever been in.

caption The bathroom of room 411 at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

The spacious, tile-floored bathroom seemed to have it all: a real cast bathtub, separate shower alcove with water that came down from the ceiling, expansive sink stocked on its right-hand side with fancy-looking shampoos, soaps and other hygiene products, and a tiny alcove for the toilet that felt no bigger than the cupboard under the stairs Harry Potter lived in before learning he was a wizard in J.K. Rowling’s famous (and a fair bit more contemporary than Agatha Christie’s works) book series.

The shower even had “panic cord” a person could pull if they were in trouble – kind of like the panic button Business Insider’s Katie Warren discovered in the sauna at the Presidential Suite at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow earlier this year.

Even better, the water was actually warm.

The view from the room was not what I was expecting, either.

caption The view from room 411 at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

An expansive panorama of Istanbul stretched out before me, the tops of minarets poking out above the boxy buildings. All set upon the many hills on which Istanbul is built, it looked like a stone and concrete wave, rippling towards the horizon. The sounds of scores of seagulls and other squawking birds pierced the air, rising above even the low din of traffic below.

A sea breeze filled my lungs. Heart aflutter and spirit soaaring, “invigorating” is the word that immediately came to mind. It felt like a real adventure was just beginning to unfold.

Like a large hotel chain, the Pera Palace’s logo seemed to be everywhere.

caption Pillows bearing the logo of Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

Almost as prominent as portraits of Agatha Christie in the room were things with the Pera Palace’s logo on them. Fluffy pillows, soft bathrobes, every piece of stationary imaginable, even little chocolates left on the nightstands – all the logos reminded me more of a large chain hotel than a five-star, one-of-a-kind place like this.

The highlight, though, was the vintage typewriter. It was only for decoration, however.

caption A typewriter in room 411 of Istanbul’s Pera Palace. source Ben Mack / Insider

Across from the bed with white linen sheets, the typewriter was set up. It unfortunately wasn’t the one Agatha Christie used to write “Murder on the Orient Express,” though – the man who showed me the room said it was just for decoration, and Agatha Christie hadn’t actually used it.

Still, the room — being in a city with as rich in history as Istanbul — was so inspiring, and I wanted to get writing right away.

caption A desk in the corner of room 411 at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

A city at the crossroads of civilization, the dawning of a great new personal adventure, breathing the same air in the same space where one of the great works of modern English literature was composed, I was as eager to start writing as kids can be waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve.

The antique desk in the corner near the bed seemed a perfect spot to set up proverbial shop, too and start typing away – a million ideas seemed to be buzzing inside my head. But it felt odd to be using modern tools – though for me, this meant my nearly-antique, heavily scuffed laptop that hummed and wheezed so loudly it often sounded as if it were about to explode.

Fingers clacking away at keys, time passed quickly.

I only became more inspired after a late afternoon stroll through the winding, energy-packed streets of Istanbul.

caption Inside Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. source Ben Mack / Insider

Difficult as it was to peel myself away from my writing, I knew that since I was there, I should take in the city. High as my expectations for a city I’d read and heard so much about (it was my first visit) were, they were surpassed. The smells of spices peppering the air with all sorts of interesting conversations, the varied architecture, the equally varied fashions, the occassional call of the muezzin signaling time for Muslims to pray – it was purely, simply magical.

Eventually, my wanderings took me to Istanbul’s legendary Grand Bazaar – one of the largest (and oldest) markets in the world. The labyrinthine passageways, filled with every item imaginable, felt like something more out of a fantasy or science fiction film than a real place, like an exotic spaceport one might come across in “Star Wars.”

Needless to say, it was all terribly, wonderfully inspirational.

As dusk descended, I endeavored to see if I could find the hidden box and solve the mystery of Agatha Christie’s disappearance.

caption A replica of the key found in room 411 of Istanbul’s Pera Palace in 1979. source Ben Mack / Insider

A replica of the key that was found in 1979 after Agatha Christie’s ghost apparently told the medium Tamara Rand it was hidden underneath the floorboards of room 411 was on display outside the room. Ever since then, hotel visitors, staff, investigators and more have sought to find the box containing the secret notebook Christie’s spirit also apparently said the key would open. Yet none of them have had success.

A diehard fan of Indiana Jones, images of fortune and glory sprung to mind. It wasn’t the first time I’d put effort into a quest to find a long-lost relic – I once went to Zimbabwe specifically because I’d heard rumors of an object claimed to be the Biblical Ark of the Covenant sitting in a museum in the capital of Harare.

As darkness descended on Istanbul and the muezzins at mosques called out for evening prayers over loudspeakers as the sound of chirping crickets also rose in volume, I poured over seemingly every square inch of the room, movements driven as if by an occult hand.

I searched. And searched. And searched. The idea of getting a hammer to smash into the wall to look inside also crossed my mind – until I realized the bill for room damage, especially one as famous as this, could very well exceed my annual salary.

But I had no luck. It seemed the mystery of Agatha Christie’s disappearance would remain usnolved – for now.

I’d heard rumours the room was haunted. As night deepened, a large chair in the corner began to creep me out. For some reason I felt like I was being watched.

caption A chair in room 411 at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

The whole hotel is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a number of former guests, including room 411 by perhaps the ghost of Agatha Christie herself – even the New York Times has written about it.

There were dark things that had happened at the Pera Palace, too, that might preclude a haunting: in 1941, for example, a suitcase bomb planted by saboteurs who were Nazi sympathizers killed six people in the hotel’s lobby.

I asked staff about the hauntings. They didn’t seem to want to talk about it, simply saying: “I don’t know.” I was not sure if I believed them.

I didn’t necessarily believe in the supernatural, but I had previously had some strange experiences – I once spent the night in a hotel at the bottom of New Zealand’s South Island that’s said to be haunted for a story.

Maybe I was thinking about it too much, but as the night wore on I began to get the strange feeling that I was being watched. The overly large chair in the corner of the room began to take on a more sinister, almost frightening visage in the evening gloom. Was Christie’s ghost sitting right there, observing me?

Maybe there were ghosts all around, but because I was so tired and slept so soundly I didn’t notice them. I slept with my head under the covers just to be safe, though.

caption Night in room 411 at Istanbul’s Pera Palace Hotel. source Ben Mack / Insider

Nothing went flying, doors and other things did not open or move seemingly on their own, and there were no strange voices or other unexplained sounds beyond what one would normally expect to hear at a hotel nearly 130 years old.

But I did sleep with my head buried underneath the covers just to be extra safe in case less-than-pleased poltergeists felt like raising a ruckus.

When I woke up, I could have sworn my glasses were not where I left them.

caption Morning in room 4111 of the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. source Ben Mack / Insider

When I woke up in the morning, my glasses were not next to my laptop on the desk like I thought I’d left them. Instead, they were in the bathroom next to the sink. Maybe I was so tired I forgot to place them there? Or maybe… something else might have moved them there?

It was another unsolved mystery.

Like everything else at the Pera Palace, breakfast was incredible.

caption Breakfast at the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. source Ben Mack / Insider

I reflected on this new mystery as I went to breakfast. It was techically in the basement, but no less elegant – the fancy chandeliers and tile floors were just a teaser to the dizzying array of cuisines from all over the world (the cheese, fruit, and juice selection was particularly expansive) and the incredible level of service from immaculately-dressed staff, who went around pouring coffee and tea for guests and taking orders for various omelettes and soufflés.

I immediately wondered if, in days gone by, this was how passengers on the Orient Express began most mornings.

I loved the hotel so much, I stayed for another night — but was sad to have to change rooms and leave Agatha Christie behind.

caption Inside room 411 at the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul. source Ben Mack / Insider

My reservation in room 411 was just for one night, meaning after breakfast I had to relocate to another room to the left of the elevator on the fourth floor. The new room was a lot cosier and just as fancy, but I missed Agatha Christie’s looming (and possibly literal) spirit.

Istanbul, and the Pera Palace, had left a strong impression. I vowed to return one day — if I survived the train journey to London I was just beginning.

caption Dusk in Istanbul. source Ben Mack / Insider

Strong memories of Istanbul and the Pera Palace had been seared into my senses. I may have merely been passing through for a short time – and even then it was the first time I’d been in the city – but I could see why it has captured the imaginations of so many people for so long. Certainly, I knew, I would make it back somehow – and when I did, I already knew I’d be staying at the Pera Palace.

At least that was one mystery solved.