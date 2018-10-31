The Perak government is aiming to make polygamy easier for Muslim men

Henna tattoo done for a Muslim wedding.

The government of Malaysia’s Perak state is looking into making polygamy easier for Muslim men, Bernama has reported.

Citing a state executive councillor, the government news agency reported that Section 23 of the Islamic Family Enactment (Perak) 2004 currently allows a man to take more than one wife if his first spouse states her case in court.

“Some wives agree to allow their husbands to be polygamous but do not like to appear in court. So the amendments will give the court the discretion whether to call the wife to come or not in arriving at a decision,” he was quoted as saying.

In Malaysia, a Muslim man may marry up to four wives with his spouse’s approval.