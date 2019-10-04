Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin says he was high for every game he played in his 8-year career

Percy Harvin told Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion that he was high for every game he ever played in his NFL career.

Harvin played eight years in the NFL, winning Rookie of the Year in his debut season with the Vikings and going on to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

With marijuana now legal in some states, it’s possible the league policy banning its use could change in the near future.

Percy Harvin accomplished a lot in his eight years in the NFL.

Selected with the 22nd pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Harvin was named Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in his first year in the league.

After four seasons with the Vikings, Harvin would join the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl in 2014 and memorably taking back the opening kickoff of the second half for an 87-yard touchdown in their rout of the Broncos. Harvin would later spend time with the Jets and Bills before calling it a career in 2016.

Making Harvin’s accomplishments all the more impressive is the fact that he apparently did it all high.

In an interview for Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” series with Master Tesfatsion, Harvin revealed that he was high for every game of his NFL career.

Harvin told Tesfatsion that his marijuana use stemmed from issues he had with anxiety.

“The only thing that really seemed to work is when I would smoke marijuana,” Harvin said. “There’s not a game I’ve played in that I wasn’t high.”

Harvin said he hopes to end the stigma around marijuana.

“And that’s what I want the world to see today. It’s not a stigma, or people doing it and getting in a whole bunch of trouble – it’s people that’s just living regular life.”

You can watch Harvin’s full interview below.

“There’s not a game I played in that I wasn’t high” Percy Harvin opens up about his struggles with anxiety during his playing career. New “Untold Stories” with @MasterTes pic.twitter.com/JdbhjyE9dS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2019

While the use of marijuana is still banned by the league, several former players have spoken since their playing days about smoking to deal with aches, pains, and, as in Harvin’s case, anxiety.

With marijuana legalization now making its way through some states for both medical and recreational use, it’s possible that the league’s ban could be the subject of debate during the next negotiations between the NFLPA and the league.

