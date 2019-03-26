Watch the adorable trailer for Noah Centineo and Camila Mendes’ new rom-com called ‘The Perfect Date’

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the trailer for an upcoming romantic comedy titled “The Perfect Date,” which stars Noah Centineo, Camila Mendes, and Laura Marano.
- The film focuses on a teenager named Brooks Rattigan (played by Centineo) who creates an app called “The Stand-In,” in which he acts as a chaperone to girls.
- App users can customize different aspects of Brooks, from his personality to his appearance.
- With the money earned from being a stand-in boyfriend, Brooks hopes he can afford to attend Yale, get a lavish car, and “date the most popular girl” (Mendes’ character, Shelby Pace).
- “The Perfect Date” comes out on Friday, April 12. Watch the trailer below.