The perfect smartphone would be a mix of parts from 8 different phones

source Antonio VIllas-Boas/Business Insider

My favorite phone of 2018 is the OnePlus 6T, but that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t change a few things about it to turn it into my definition of the “perfect” smartphone.

Having used a bunch of amazing smartphones this year and keeping up with phones that I didn’t get to try, I decided to write about what I would call my fantasy franken-phone.

My fantasy phone is made up from existing, hand-picked parts from eight different smartphones that were released in 2018.

If I were to run my own smartphone company, this is what I’d make:

The Galaxy S9’s design.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A premium build, glass back, curved side edges, and no notch, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is arguably the best-looking smartphone of 2018.

The close runner-up is the OnePlus 6T with its water-drop notch, which is the best notch design out of any smartphone.

The iPhone XS’ A12 processor.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple’s A12 mobile chips continuously outpaces the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 found in most high-end Android phones in benchmark tests.

The Snapdragon 845 honestly feels just as fast during normal usage outside of benchmarks, but if I’m living in a fantasy world where I can build my own smartphone, I’ll go for the absolute top performer.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition’s 10GB of RAM.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

10GB of RAM is total overkill, but hey, fantasy smartphone.

The OnePlus 6T’s camera, but with three lenses like the LG V40.

The more I test the OnePlus 6T’s camera against the Pixel 3, the more I convince myself it has a better camera. It’s a shocker, I know, as Google’s Pixel phones are best known for their incredible cameras, but I’ve been liking the photos from the OnePlus 6T far more than I have the Pixel 3’s photos.

With that said, I’d love the triple-lens camera system from the LG V40. It gives you the option of a normal angle, optical zoom, or ultra-wide angle.

The Pixel 3’s selfie camera.

The Pixel 3 has two selfie cameras. One for regular-angle selfies, and the other for ultra-wide-angle selfies, which is a meaningful feature for selfie takers. It means more of your friends or family in one shot, or more of the surrounding environment.

The LG V40 also has a dual-lens selfie camera.

The Galaxy S9’s screen.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S9’s AMOLED display is simply stunning. It’s sharp and it somehow reproduces the best color out of any smartphone.

The Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen stylus.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen stylus became almost indispensable. I yearn for it when I switch to other phones.

The Pixel 3’s version of Android.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There’s no two-ways about it. Google’s Pixel 3 phones run Google’s own version of Android, and it’s the best version compared to the redesigned and sometimes cluttered versions of Android you sometimes find on other phones.

Plus, you get the latest Android updates as soon as they’re released with the Pixel 3’s version of Android, whereas you might need to wait months for an Android update from certain other smartphone makers.

iOS is great and reliable, too, but I’m pretty bored by it. I like the customization options in Android, and it’s a smarter interface than iOS, especially with notifications.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Warp Charger.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The new Warp Charger that comes with the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T charges the phone absurdly quickly. It also houses technology that keeps the heat from charging contained in the charging brick itself, rather than transmitting it to the phone. Considering electronics hate heat, that’s a good thing.

Plus, it’s braided and orange.

The Apple App Store

source Apple

The apps in the App Store in iOS sometimes feel better designed than their Android counterparts.

The Xiaomi Poco F1’s price tag.

source Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports the same specs as $800+ phones, but costs a mere $350. Who wouldn’t want that?

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s battery.

source Huawei

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a massive 4,200mAh battery. I’d estimate that my fantasy phone running Google’s version of Android would comfortably last two days without a charging break.

The LG V40’s light weight.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Whenever I pick up the LG V40, I’m amazed at how light it is. Heavier weight might give off a premium vibe, but lightness is more comfortable in use.