There’s a huge perk to buying your car tires at Costco

caption Costco Wholesale offers lifetime maintenance services with the installation of new tires. source Getty/Geri Lavrov

Costco Wholesale’s Tire Center notes that membership – which starts at $60 a year – has its privileges.

Costco offers lifetime maintenance services with the installation of new tires. This perk includes free tire rotations and flat repairs, among other perks.

Additional benefits to replacing through Costco include nitrogen-filled tires and a lack of additional shipping and handling charges.

If you’re planning to head to Costco soon to stock up on essentials, your shopping list may include items like paper towels, eggs, wine, or bacon. But you might want to consider adding car tires to your list. That’s right! Buying your tires from Costco has its advantages.

The membership-only wholesale superstore is well-known for offering a variety of hidden perks, and that includes access to the store’s Tire Center. And when you buy tires and an Installation Package from Costco, you get lifetime maintenance services throughout the life of the tires.

The maintenance services include inflation pressure checks, tire balancing, tire rotations, and flat repairs. Flat repairs, in particular, can be expensive, even with insurance.

Aside from its lifetime perks, additional benefits from the Tire Center include a guarantee of no additional shipping and handling costs for purchases. Costco also inflates new tires with nitrogen (as opposed to compressed air); according to Costco, this aids in extending both tire life and vehicle fuel economy.

Maintenance aside, Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury previously reported that Costco is quickly becoming America’s favorite place to buy a car. Hanbury reported that Costco sold a record number of cars through its program last year, and is looking to double used-car sales in the next 2 years alone.

A standard membership costs $60 a year, while an executive membership costs double.