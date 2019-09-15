The most incredible perks Silicon Valley workers can take advantage of, from free rental cars to travel stipends

caption Silicon Valley employees get luxurious perks, like free stays at Airbnb listings. source Airbnb

Employees at Silicon Valley technology companies have access to some of the most extravagant employee perks around.

Complimentary catered meals have become almost standard as tech giants compete to have the most appealing campus.

Generous paid leave policies and concerts are growing more common, too.

Silicon Valley employees work in some of the most luxurious offices as tech companies compete in an arms race of perks to attract top talent. Catered lunches and complimentary dining at company cafes is now the bare minimum which all tech giants must expand on.

Some companies offer increased flexibility and extended leave, like travel stipends and bonuses for parents. Other companies are moving in the opposite direction, minimizing the need to ever leave the office by bringing laundry, entertainment, healthcare, and more right to the workspace.

Apple holds “beer bashes” annually every December for the holidays, with free drinks, appetizers, and musical acts for employees.

Airbnb employees get a $2,000 annual stipend to stay at any listing around the world.

Asana employees get a $10,000 furniture allowance to customize their workspace.

Facebook provides $4,000 in “baby cash” to new parents, plus reimbursement for adoption or egg-freezing.

Zillow will fund overnight shipping of breast milk for mothers who have to travel for work.

Amazon employees can bring their pets into work, so they never have to be away from their pups.

Square keeps employees feeling their best with on-site massage specialists, chiropractors, and acupuncturists.

Oracle offers on-site dry cleaning services, so employees have no excuse not to look their best.

VMware offers 2 days of bereavement leave for the loss of a pet.

Netflix is one of the best places to work if you have kids, with an entire year of leave for new parents.

Tesla employees can borrow a company car for their commute to work, and keep it on the weekends.

