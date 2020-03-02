One of the best Persian restaurants in NYC says its identity was stolen by a copycat

An Iranian immigrant in New York City has found himself at the center of a battle over his restaurant’s brand identity.

Saeed Pourkay used to run his Persian restaurant out of a pizzeria, and quickly became a local favorite.

But he closed the restaurant after disagreements with the new owner, who then began selling Persian food under an almost identical name.

Pourkay says the dispute has “ruined my life” as former customers are rallying to his defense.

This soup simmers for nearly four hours.

Saeed Pourkay, who was born in Iran, prepared this Persian dish inside a pizzeria.

Many customers used to come here not for a slice, but a stew from Taste of Persia.

Renting a 10-by-10-foot corner inside the shop was an unusual arrangement, but Pourkay and his restaurant became a fixture.

Then everything changed when Pizza Paradise got a new owner. After disagreements, Pourkay closed up and left on January 31.

But soon after, the new owners were selling Persian food under a similar name: Tasty Persia instead of Taste of Persia.

Saeed Pourkay, Taste of Persia owner: “He copied my name exactly the same way that you see. He ruined my life to the point, that after so many years, working so hard, now I’m jobless. I don’t have a place to work.”

Pourkay stands outside Pizza Paradise a few days a week, running into old customers.

Saeed: “I know it’s cold, but would you like to take one? Just read it. Thank you.”

Chloe Guss, former Taste of Persia customer: “I just went to get a soup and I was like, ‘What happened? He’s gone.’ But I found you here, but not with the soup.”

“He used to have lines around – out the door.”

Saeed: “Out the door, yes, yes.”

Chloe: “It’s true.”

Pourkay: “That’s correct. Absolutely.”

One of the owners of Pizza Paradise, Freddie Jaber, doesn’t see an issue with selling similar soups.

Fouad “Freddie” Jaber, Pizza Paradise co-owner: “You can’t tell me what to sell and what not to sell. And that’s not your food. That’s Persian food. I can’t go to any block, any store on the corner and tell him you can’t sell pizza.”

Pizza Paradise’s page was flooded with negative reviews from many different Yelp accounts. Siding with Pourkay, some of them called for a boycott of the pizza place.

Jaber has since stopped selling Persian food and removed the name, but the backlash and Pourkay’s protests continue.

Jaber: “He’s telling people not to eat here. OK, why? ‘Because those people, they stole my identity.’ Which identity? Red color? That’s not your identity, red color.

“One thing that was wrong, at least I can say it – the name. Other than that, I don’t see anything wrong.”

He says ending the lease with Pourkay came down to expenses.

Jaber: “I bought the whole store the way it is. It turns out to me that you know what, I’m losing money instead of getting support by this corner, paying me lower rent. No, I’m losing money.”

Pourkay: “I didn’t have any lease with them. It was all verbal. They raised my rent from $875 to $900 per week.”

But things didn’t work out, and Pourkay says he was pressured to leave.

Jaber has plans to revamp the corner.

Jaber: “We’re going to have a new counter over there. Mediterranean food, Lebanese actually. No Persian at all, so nobody will judge me for this.”

Pourkay misses the corner that felt like home for eight years, especially since his cooking skills lifted him out of homelessness.

Pourkay: “I slept in a navy yard for months. I realized that I’m a good cook. I came to this pizza shop in 2012. He gave me the front space. He bought me a freezer. He bought me a refrigerator. The neighborhood helped me out.”

And he’s asking the neighborhood for help again. He’s crowdfunding to open a new location for Taste of Persia.

Pourkay: “And I promise that I’m going to have my own place, my own place, and I want to invite them to my cozy place, because everybody helped me.”