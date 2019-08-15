Neighbors were left scratching their heads after pranksters left old TV sets on people’s porches overnight — while wearing TVs on their heads

caption An employee arranges discarded televisions at a newly opened electronic waste recycling factory in Wuhan, Hubei province March 29, 2011 source REUTERS/Stringer

Two people reportedly left old television sets on the front steps of homes in Virginia over the weekend.

Local police said they collected upwards of 60 television sets with a team of a half-dozen officers.

Despite the absurdity of the prank, Lt. Matt Pecka said that the department doesn’t plan on investigating the incident any further.

It looks like a scene straight out of a horror movie – a person in a blue jumpsuit with a television for a head leaves an old TV set on the front porch of a stranger’s home, waves at the camera, then disappears into the dead of night.

Except it wasn’t a movie; it was surveillance footage from a Nest camera.

Someone left old TVs outside 50 homes in Virginia while wearing a TV on his head. No one knows why. https://t.co/LYvEgntG5B pic.twitter.com/lcE2q9eJr7 — Post Local (@postlocal) August 14, 2019

Homeowners in Henrico County, Virginia, woke up over the weekend to the surreal scene of old television sets outside their front doors, resident Jeanne Brooksbank told The Washington Post.

“Everyone started coming out of their houses, walking around the neighborhood looking at the TVs there on the doorstep,” Brooksbank told The Post. “It was very ‘Twilight Zone.'”

“I think it’s just a prank,” another homeowner Michael Kroll told ABC affiliate WPVI-TV. “Some college students who are just bored.”

Police Lt. Matt Pecka told The Post that the department was inundated with phone calls from residents who found a television outside their homes.

“We determined there was no credible threat to residents and that this was strictly an inconvenience,” Pecka told The Post. “It was … unique.”

The prankster didn’t seem to work alone. Police told The Post that another person in a white jumpsuit, who also wore a TV, was reported to be making rounds throughout the neighborhood.

Pecka told KGET 17 News that officers collected upwards 60 television sets. He told The Post that it took six police officers one hour to collect and dispose of the television sets, and the department has no plans to investigate the incident further.

The crimes that could be charged would be littering on private property or illegal dumping, Pecka said.

“I mean, one TV neatly placed on the front doorstep of each resident,” he told The Post. “It wasn’t done in a malicious manner.”

Picking up on the nightmare-ish aspect of the stunt, the horror production house Blumhouse posted about the prank on Twitter, confirming that it was not their own doing.

“Yes, we have seen the television head man,” the production company tweeted Wednesday. “No, it’s not a movie we’re doing. The TV man is, unfortunately, real life.”