I started dating someone just before the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. Here are 8 ways we’re making it work, even though we can’t see each other.

I started seeing someone just before the coronavirus crisis forced the UK into lockdown.

Sophia* and I only got to meet twice in person, but, following some virtual dates, we decided to give things a try – pandemic or not.

Over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve taken note of some of the things we’ve done that have made dating remotely easier while in quarantine, and some things that we’d still like to try.

These include ordering a bottle of wine for your date, and creating a collaborative Spotify playlist to share.

*Names have been changed.

When we first met at a friend’s work drinks, the coronavirus in the UK still had a boogyman-like quality to it.

It was terrifying for sure, but it didn’t seem like anything that would affect “us” in the way it had already devastated Italy.

That all changed in about a week, though. Between my first time seeing Sophia* and the second, the prime minister Boris Johnson closed the UK’s schools, pubs, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, and theatres in a bid to stem the accelerating number of cases of the coronavirus in the UK.

On Monday, Johnson announced unprecedented measures to keep Brits apart, meaning people are only allowed to leave their homes to pick up essential supplies and exercise once a day. These measures, which have altered the lives of millions of British people, would be re-evaluated in three weeks time, Johnson said.

Sophia and I only got to meet twice in person.

In a bid to abide by social distancing advice, we decided to have a virtual date – just drinks and a talk. We ended up being on FaceTime for nearly four hours and have since decided that the connection we have is worth navigating these strange times for.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve taken note of some of the things we’ve done that have made dating remotely easier while in quarantine, like using Netflix Party to watch movies together and creating a shared Spotify playlist.

Technology has been a lifesaver for us, but there are also some more traditional dating techniques that you can adopt, like sending letters.

Here are 8 ways to make it work.

Order your date a bottle of wine

You might not be able to get your date a drink at the bar in the traditional sense, but there are ways around this.

In anticipation of our virtual soirée, I ordered Sophia a bottle of wine using Deliveroo (a UK equivalent to Uber Eats). I had subtly asked what her favourite wine was beforehand.

Not only did she have something to drink for our date, but it was also a romantic surprise when it arrived at her house unanticipated. It also won me some invaluable brownie points with her mom, who opened the door to the delivery.

Thanks to Netflix Party, you can Netflix and chill remotely

There’s nothing better than snuggling up and settling into a nice film together, and while the physical element of this modern dating classic has been removed by the virus, a handy Chrome extension will make it as close to the real thing as you can get.

Netflix Party allows multiple users to watch movies and TV shows together in real-time – i.e. if one person pauses the show, it will also pause for everyone else.

There’s a chat function, but Sophia and I had FaceTime open in another window so we could talk along if we wanted – and watch each other’s terrified reactions to “A Quiet Place” (which, incidentally, I would recommend).

Business Insider has this handy article of how to get set up.

Use Houseparty, a video chat app with built-in multiplayer games

Like Netflix Party, Houseparty’s popularity has surged amid the coronavirus crisis as people explore new ways to talk to each other.

Houseparty allows you to chat with up to eight people – double that of WhatsApp’s video call function.

What sets Houseparty apart from the rest, though, is its built-in games, which you can play with other people in the chat.

It’s a great way of mixing up a conventional chat by playing a few games of Quick Draw (where others guess what one person is drawing), Trivia, or Head’s Up (charades for the app generation).

Business Insider has a handy guide for how to use this as well.

Make an effort for each other

In our first virtual date, I immediately noticed that Sophia had worn makeup and got dressed up for the occasion, even though we were only seeing each other through a screen.

The idea that she’d spent time getting ready for our video call was endlessly endearing to me, and I felt bad for not making more of an effort myself (though I did light a candle).

It also set the date apart from a normal evening of lounging around in comfy clothes and made it feel more like an in-person meet, which you would, hopefully, not turn up to in joggers and a hoodie.

Make a shared Spotify playlist

Sharing music is actually an incredible way to get to know someone. I suggested a chilled music playlist to abate pandemic anxiety, which we could add to constantly.

As a result, not only did we have four hours of chilled music to have on background while we worked from home, but we also realized we had eerily similar tastes in music. Adorableness peaked when Sophia tried to add “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green only to find that I’d beaten her to it.

This also represents a good opportunity to set a subtly romantic soundtrack.

Go on a virtual walk together

In the UK, the government has told residents to leave their house only for essential reasons like getting food or to exercise once a day.

We’re both going stir crazy at home, so taking a stroll around the block has proven to be one of our favourite social distancing activities.

It’s a great time to have a conversation with the person you’re dating as you clear your head with some fresh air, and gives you a chance to show each other around your neighbourhoods.

Send food to each other’s houses

Restaurants may be closed for walk-ins but there are still a tonne of great takeaway options out there, which also allows you to support struggling local businesses.

Many food delivery companies like Uber Eats are offering contactless delivery so that you can receive your meal without any risk of passing on germs.

Sophia and I are yet to try this one as I’m staying with my parents in their remote village, but if you’re isolating within a city, it’s a no-brainer.

Send handwritten letters

Just because you can’t see each other in person doesn’t mean everything has to be done via a phone screen.

Sophia suggested sending each other handwritten notes as well as the conventional WhatsApp messages.

It’s a chance to note the little things that you would bring up in person – like seeing something that reminded you of them or made you wish they were there to experience it with you.

It also shows the other person you’ve taken the time to sit down and think about them, committing words to paper rather than just pulling out your phone for the billionth time today.