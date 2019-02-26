Here’s how we came up with our Great American Personality Quiz questions

caption Here’s how we figured out you’re all Carries. source HBO

America is divided, not merely by social issues or politics, but by Harry Potter house and also which character from “Sex and the City” they identify as.

To determine how the country broke down into different personality segments, we worked with pollster Morning Consult to survey people on their favorite pop culture characters.

With 8,805 respondents in a scientific survey over the course of a week, we likely have the most definitive set of data on #TeamEdward vs. #TeamJacob in history.

We wanted to find out exactly how Americans would respond to any number of personality quizzes, and to accomplish this we partnered with Morning Consult for The Great American Personality Quiz.

From January 15 to 22, Morning Consult polled 8,805 American adults on all sorts of common personality testing questions. The margin of error was plus or minus 1 percent. The questions ran the gamut, from asking about the purportedly scientific personality buckets of Meyers-Briggs, to the ancient personality buckets of astrology, to more contemporary debates, like #TeamEdward vs. #TeamJacob or #TeamCap vs #TeamIronman.

The results show just how these different personality categorizations are linked. Dog people and cat people are different. How much money you make can influence how you self-identify. By figuring out which of these personality identifiers different respondents clung to, we were able to figure out how all of these categories are fundamentally linked, and why some results are better than others.

