10 personalized Christmas ornaments to add to your tree or give to a loved one

Compared to traditional decor, personalized ornaments are both a festive and sentimental touch. You can add them to your own tree for a personal touch, or they make for thoughtful gifts.

From rustic pendants to jolly snowmen, we rounded up an array of personalized options that are sure to bring joy.

Christmas tree ornaments set the tone for the holidays, and in the bottomless abyss that is festive decor, personalized ornaments stand out for their sentimental value. They are perfect for commemorating milestones with personal details, or you can give them to loved ones as tokens of gratitude. Either way, they’re timeless and heartfelt.

But alas, with a legion of options available, it can be overwhelming to browse the internet and brick-and-mortar stores for the best ornaments. Couple that with the typical holiday chaos, and the hunt becomes nearly impossible.

So with convenience in mind, we rounded up 10 of our top picks. Whether you like whimsical, traditional, or especially sentimental decor, there’s something for everyone. And not to worry, we only selected decorations that are backed by happy customer reviews.

A moose ornament wrapped in holiday lights

Draped in festive lights, this handpainted moose ornament is reminiscent of a cartoon character – making it a fun option for both kids and kids at heart. The white nameplate can be personalized for whomever you have in mind.

An ornament to commemorate a perfect union

This rustic ornament is an ideal gift for newlyweds, adding both romance and sentimentality to the Christmas tree.

A snowmen ornament for your family

Honor your family ties with this festive snowmen ornament, which can be personalized to represent each family member. Amazon also has customizable options for larger families – meaning there’s something for everyone.

A cap-and-gown ornament to celebrate an academic milestone

Graduating is a remarkable feat – so in the spirit of the season, why not gift this ornament to a recent grad to honor their accomplishment?

An ornament to celebrate baby’s first Christmas

A baby’s first Christmas is an exciting time for new parents, and there’s no better way to honor the occasion than with this adorable ornament that’s available in red, pink, or blue.

An ornament to mark the first Christmas in a new home

Celebrating Christmas in a new home marks the beginning of new memories, traditions, and of course, holiday decorations. This ornament highlights the milestone, serving as a keepsake for years to come.

An elegant pendant with snowflake details

This laser-cut ornament is intricately detailed with snowflakes and the name of your choice. It’s crafted with birch wood for rustic charm.

An ornament that’s adorned in glitter and fancy lettering

For extra pop, this ornament is packed with shimmer and sparkle, with elaborate lettering to match. There are many colors available, from traditional red and green to vibrant fuchsia and tiffany blue.

An ornament that spotlights hometown roots

Pay homage to your home state with this Etsy bestseller, which is handmade from classic birch wood. The ornament can be engraved with details such as special dates, names, phrases, and memories for a uniquely personalized keepsake.

An gift-worthy ornament set

You can drape your tree with your favorite photos and memories with this set of three gift-like frame ornaments. Though they look hefty, they’re actually lightweight and won’t pull tree branches down.