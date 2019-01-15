22 thoughtful, personalized engagement gifts couples will actually use

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Especially for engagements, there’s something incredibly special about shared, customized gifts.

Instead of two of everything, a couple can begin seeing their lives – and the things they own – as being created with one unit in mind. Even the most mundane objects become a cause for excitement and celebration: Those are now our towels, our cutting board, and our invitation stamps.

For gift-givers, personalization is an easy way to celebrate the commitment of loved ones, shower them with keepsakes, and try to make each gift feel as unique as the love between two people.

Below, you’ll find 22 thoughtful and useful engagement gifts that you can personalize for the happy couple:

Personalized mugs with the year the couple was established

These cute mugs can be personalized to fit the couple, making for a special weekend morning coffee routine or just a nice reminder in the kitchen cabinet. On the back, you can add a family name and the year the couple was established.

A professionally framed photo of one of their favorite memories or engagement photos

Frame one of their favorite engagement photos or memories to have at home. If you’d rather leave the final decision up to them, you can give a gift card.

A monogrammed decanter set

A decanter set is a pretty safe bet for adults who like to enjoy a nice alcoholic drink from time to time. It’s also something that they’re probably unlikely to buy for themselves, but will love owning.

A monogrammed cutting and BBQ cutting board

The BBQ board can also be used as a cutting board, and the subtle monogram in the middle is a nice way to celebrate the merging of two people with an item they’ll love to own – both for what it means to them, and for how useful it is.

A clever and sweet homage to where they met

Commemorate the moment their paths first crossed with personalized intersection art.

The internet’s favorite sheets

Give the newly engaged couple new sheets – and the freedom to personalize prints, sets, and sizes – with a gift card box to the internet’s favorite bedding startup, Brooklinen. Senior editor Ellen Hoffman calls them one of the best purchases she’s ever made.

Champagne flutes with a sweet etching

If you’re looking for more familiar and less formal champagne flutes, this etched set honors the couple with the same sweetness of carving initials into a tree trunk.

An ongoing wine taste-testing service

Vinebox sends a personalized wine flight to their door that’s curated based on their personal tastes and preferences. It comes four times per year (so, a six-month membership means two boxes) so they can look forward to each new shipment, and trying them at home, as a couple. Each vial is portioned to be one full glass of fine wine, and members get $15 toward full-sized bottles each quarter.

A custom stamp gift set

Planning a wedding includes quite a bit of snail mail – invitations and thank-you notes, for starters – and a custom stamp can make the process go by much faster. Each gift set includes a self-inking stamper, one black ink cartridge, and one gift certificate that allows them to customize a stamp plate online.

If you’ve got a bigger budget, there’s a beautiful copper version on Food52 from $185 as well.

A vacation getaway they can customize

Before the lovebirds are swept into the undertow of wedding planning and the months of preparation before their big day, it’s nice to have a moment – or a weekend – to reflect on one of the happiest and most momentous moments of their lives. With a gift card to Airbnb, they can book a weekend to spend together.

If you’d like to take it a step further, gift them a gift card to Journy – an online concierge system that makes personalized travel itineraries for as little as $25 per day. The service will even book hotels and make restaurant reservations. It takes the stress out of travel and it allows them to enjoy the anticipation of a trip without missing out on adventures. Read more in-depth about the service here.

A custom-made map of their favorite place

Grafomap is a website that lets you design posters with maps of any place in the world. You can make one of their hometown, college town, or favorite travel destination and hone in on particular spots. If you’re looking for a map gift but don’t love Grafomap, there are seemingly endless options on both Etsy here and Uncommon Goods here.

Thoughtful coasters of a place close to their heart

An inexpensive homage to their hometown, where they met, or a place close to their hearts. No matter what their decor is like, coasters are small enough to mesh well, so you need to worry less about clashing. Personalize with an engraving of your choosing.

A smart coffee service

Driftaway is a gourmet coffee subscription that gets smarter the longer you use it – remembering preferences and steering members toward increasingly accurate brews for their palette. The first shipment is a tasting kit with four coffee profiles, which users rate online or in the app for the site to use as a flavor baseline.

If they love coffee, or they’re going to need a lot of it to plan a wedding, this is a great way to ensure they’ll discover new favorites and enjoy each morning cup, together.

A keepsake ring dish with a meaningful date

This keepsake ring dish serves as a daily reminder of the day one of them proposed, the day they met, or their upcoming wedding date if they’ve announced it. It’s more portable than carving their initials together on a tree trunk, but the style has the same sweet aesthetic.

A beautiful bouquet of flowers

Flowers are a classic for a reason – not every newly engaged couple needs more things. But, they’ll appreciate having a beautiful reminder that their friends and family are happy for them.

If you’re looking for more options, check out the Insider Picks buying guide to the best flowers you can buy online.

A custom Champagne or wine label

A lot of people will show up with wine and Champagne to celebrate the occasion. If you’d like to take things one step further, order a custom label for them to keep. If you’re feeling extra inspired, pick up a nice bottle of wine that will have aged to perfection on one of their big anniversary years.

A fun spin on couple mementos

Looking for a fun, effortless spin on personalization? Look no further than their classic drinks for inspiration.

Monogrammed Waterford champagne flutes

Celebrate the occasion with two monogrammed Waterford champagne flutes. If you know their wedding date already, you can also get two “Tie the Knot” champagne flutes with it etched into an intertwining knot for $85.

Monogrammed soaps and towels

If you want to celebrate the occasion without giving them a new piece of decor to contend with, soaps are a pretty wonderful and unique way to do it. This gift set comes with monogrammed guest soaps and 12 monogrammed guest towels.

A bunch of bucket list items for future date nights

Perfect for the many years of date nights to come, Uncommon Goods’ Date Night Bucket List features a slew of fun and sweet ideas for how to spend time together. Couples can add their own, draw them at random, and add the date they experienced each “date night” in pencil on the back for a keepsake.

Monogrammed passport covers and luggage tags

Gift them a personalized leather passport cover and luggage tag for their upcoming travels together – either as an adventurous, intrepid couple or as soon-to-be newlyweds with years of trips ahead of them.

A wood box to keep their physical mementos inside

This keepsake box is perfect for couples who have collected mementos from their time together. From movie ticket stubs to their upcoming wedding invitations, this is a nice way to consolidate memories together and in a lasting place. Choose from four timeless designs or opt for a simple blank box that they can personalize themselves.