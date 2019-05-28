23 personalized Father’s Day gifts that aren’t cheesy or overdone

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Every dad wants to receive a gift that seems entirely personalized to him. Personalization is more thoughtful and makes the gift more unique.

Customizable and personalized gift options tend to be cheesy or overdone, but we found 23 Father’s Day gifts that are a little out of the ordinary.

If you’re looking for more gift ideas for dad, we have many more Father’s Day gift guides for 2019 for you to browse.

When you want to show Dad that you put some extra time and thought into Father’s Day this year, a personalized gift is the way to go. However, there are all too many personalized gifts that are cheesy, overdone, and look cheap.

Instead of letting you settle for those, we found some customizable and personalized Father’s Day gifts that are actually interesting, unique, and well made. From a monogrammed suitcase that will turn heads on his flight to vinyl records, wine, and clothing that all fit his exact tastes and preferences, these gifts can only belong to your dad.

A Hydro Flask bottle

A lot of people own Hydro Flasks, but this is one that will never get lost in the mix because you can choose the size (from 12 oz. to 64 oz.), mouth type, lid type and color, and bottle color. Exclusive to the custom Hydro Flask is a silicone boot that prevents awful clinking noises and provides additional grip on slippery surfaces.

A pair of summer espadrilles

Add artwork like fruits and animals, text, and a crest to these comfortable and lightweight shoes, which are perfect for vacation strolling and wandering.

A convenient meal plan geared toward active lifestyles

Dads are among the busiest people in our lives and their packed schedules can mean sacrificing healthy-eating habits. Goal-oriented meal-planning service Kettlebell Kitchen takes the guesswork and prep out of eating well, and creates personalized plans based on his needs and preferences.

A personalized body care set that uses his favorite scents

The Mad Optimist is a startup that makes all-natural, fully personalized body-care products – from your preferred scents and ingredients to custom labels. The line includes soaps, balms, and bath soaks, and you can combine up to four different scents.

Bose noise-cancelling headphones

We’ve all sat next to someone on the plane sporting these famous noise-cancelling headphones, which have built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bose AR. They also boast 20 hours of battery life and volume-optimized EQ. The only thing that could make them better? Full customization. Bose uses premium, automative-grade paint to cover each piece of the headphones with vibrant color.

An action-packed comic book

We always knew Dad was a superhero, but here’s definitive proof. This fun comic book incorporates your own name into the story and takes you and your dad on a series of adventures.

A leather travel-document holder

This handsome leather accessory keeps his most important documents organized and makes moving through the airport a breeze. It has nine credit card slots with a thumb-slide ID window; ticket, passport, and baggage claim pockets; an exterior boarding pass pocket; and three receipt pockets.

Choose your leather color from a selection of classic and bright options, then monogram the front with up to four characters.

A suit that fits really well

Indochino’s custom suits are much more affordable than traditional services. They make every man look and feel more confident because every aspect of the suit, from the lining color to the number of buttons, is tailored to his exact measurements and preferences.

Three hand-picked vinyl records every month

VNYL’s music curators will choose three records for him based on his music tastes and “vibe” he’s feeling that month. It’s a fun, affordable, and convenient way to grow his vinyl collection.

A personalized travel itinerary

A vacation where he doesn’t have to stress about where to eat, play, and stay sounds like a dream come true. The expert travel concierges at Journy will help him plan the perfect trip for only $25 a day, so he can focus on relaxing and having fun.

A curated box of wine delivered to his door

It can be difficult gifting wine when you’re not exactly sure of the recipient’s tastes and preferences. A Winc gift card puts your dad in control. He’ll take a short quiz to assess his tastes, then Winc will send him a personalized selection of full bottle wines he’ll enjoy.

A hand-painted monogrammed suitcase

Personalize this smart suitcase with a three-letter monogram that’s hand-painted by a lettering artist at Away’s NYC studio. Away’s suitcases, available in a variety of colors, are already eye-catching enough, but this special touch will make them even more so.

A map poster of a special place

His favorite place in the world might be his hometown, college town, vacation spot, or wherever his family is. With its unique color themes, customizable labels, and variety of sizes and finishes, Grafomap can capture any location in a thoughtful, personal way.

An engraved beer bottle insulator

The neoprene-lined stainless steel bottle keeps his beer colder for longer, so he’ll never have to deal with flat, warm beer during barbecues and outdoor gatherings again. With a personalized bottle of his own, he won’t mix up his drinks with anyone else’s. Engrave it with text or a monogram and choose from a variety of fonts.

A clothing subscription

Whether your dad hates shopping for himself or wants an easy wardrobe refresh, a clothing subscription service like Menlo Club can help him out. The $60 monthly styling fee goes towards a selection of shirts, pants, jackets, shorts, shoes, and accessories that will fit his personal style. He only pays for whatever he wants to keep and can cancel the membership at any time.

A photo calendar

Artifact Uprising always manages to make even the simplest photo gifts look sophisticated. The solid brass easel holds up a calendar design of your choice on premium-quality paper. Choosing just 12 photos for this tabletop display may prove to be difficult.

Copper drink coasters

These sleek coasters are a beautiful drink companion, made even more stylish with the addition of a monogram. They’re made from copper and stainless steel and include the brass-colored stand.

A photo pillow

Liven up a piece of ordinary home decor with a family or pet photo. The process of customizing the pillow is quick and easy, but the results will bring laughter and happiness for years to come.

Cufflinks containing sand from his favorite beach

These cufflinks are sure to please the outdoorsy dad who always has sun and sand on his mind. Jewelrymaker Holly Daniels Christensen has sand from beaches all around the world, or if you don’t see your desired spot on the list, you can even send in your own sand for an extra $25.

A shaving kit

Harry’s German-engineered shave cartridges combined with a sleek polished chrome finish handle (which is engravable) will make dad’s shaving routine feel luxurious. Choose between a foaming gel that lathers into a rich foam or a smooth shave cream.

Golf ball markers

These blacksmith hand-forged golf ball markers come with their own carry bag and are truly one-of-a-kind. His golf game becomes instantly elevated with the markers, which are stamped with antique blacksmithing tools.

A gift box that combines all his favorite accessories, treats, and grooming products

While Boxfox does offer pre-curated gift collections, the best part of the service is the ability to make your own. Coming from brands like Herbivore Botanicals, Voluspa, and Corkcicle, the products are actually high quality, so he can enjoy a thoughtful gift that doesn’t look hastily thrown together.

A pair of Nike sneakers

Whether he runs occasionally to clear his mind or is the family’s resident marathoner, he’ll love a pair of shoes to truly call his own. More than 70 styles, including casual walking shoes, soccer cleats, and basketball shoes, can be designed from outsole to laces.