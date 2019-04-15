27 personalized Mother’s Day gifts that go beyond photos on a mug

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- As with all gift shopping, you might run the risk of giving Mom a gift that someone else already has.
- These 27 personalized gifts, however, would undeniably belong to her, whether because they’re personalized with her name or they feature her favorite combination of colors.
- Find more Mother’s Day 2019 gift ideas here. For the interesting and out-of-the-ordinary, try the fun selection at Uncommon Goods. If there’s a new mom in your life, she’ll appreciate these useful gifts geared for new motherhood. And good, old-fashioned flowers are never a bad choice.
A personalized item, even if it’s the simple addition of a monogram, goes a long way in showing that you put thought into the gift. It makes the recipient feel special whenever she uses or wears it, and one person in our lives who undoubtedly deserves to feel special is Mom.
From monogrammed suitcases for the world traveler to photo gifts and special maps that could only belong to her, these personalized gifts take the extra step to make a big impact.
If you’re on a budget or looking for more ideas, you can also shop best Mother’s Day gifts under $25, under $50, and under $100.
Get creative in personalizing these 27 Mother’s Day gift ideas:
A gift box that combines sweets, home decor, books, and other small accessories she’ll love
- Boxfox/Instagram
Personalize a gift box at Boxfox, price varies
While Boxfox does offer pre-curated gift collections, the best part of the service is the ability to make your own. Coming from brands like Herbivore Botanicals, Voluspa, and Corkcicle, the products are actually high quality, so she can enjoy a thoughtful gift that doesn’t look hastily thrown together.
A letter charm necklace
- AUrate
Personalize the Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant at AUrate, $200
This 14k piece of gold jewelry is sure to make your mom feel special every day.
A ‘bento box’ of gourmet sweets
- Sugarfina/Instagram
Personalize a 4-Piece Candy Bento Box at Sugarfina, $34
Pack this gift set with only candies she likes, be it rich chocolates, tart gummies, or a mix of both. There are a little over 100 gourmet choices, from the popular Rose Bears to limited-edition Easter and Barbie candies. The sizes go all the way up to 32-piece candy trunks.
A personal-styling service
- Stitch Fix/Instagram
Gift a Stitch Fix gift card, from $20
Shopping can be difficult and time-consuming, which is where the stylists at Stitch Fix come in. A great gift for busy moms, the service delivers the newest trends and styles to fit any occasion and price point.
A monogrammed leather makeup bag
- Leatherology
Personalize the Large Clamshell Makeup Bag at Leatherology, $100 + $15 monogram
Choose up to six characters and the deboss color for the monogram of this leather bag. The size is perfect for travel-sized toiletries and makeup and it has a waterproof lining to protect the leather.
A pair of Nike shoes
- Nike/Instagram
Personalize a pair of sneakers at Nike, from $95
Whether she runs occasionally to clear her mind or is the family’s resident marathoner, she’ll love a pair of shoes to truly call her own. More than 70 styles, including casual walking shoes, soccer cleats, and basketball shoes, can be designed from outsole to laces.
A travel-planning service that does all the work for her
- Journy
Personalize a travel itinerary at Journy, $25 a day
An expert trip designer will curate the perfect travel experience based on her interests and preferences, and can even help make hotel or restaurant reservations.
A photo calendar
- Artifact Uprising
Personalize the Brass Easel and Calendar at Artifact Uprising, from $55
This classy, solid brass piece makes a beautiful desktop display, and the pictures add warmth and familiarity. But choosing only 12 of your favorite photos could prove to be difficult.
A constellation map
- Etsy
Personalize the Constellation Print at Etsy, from $48
This Etsy shop lets you choose three different locations of significance. You’re in charge of the color, location, exact text under each map, and font style, and the artist will take care of the rest.
A custom map of anywhere in the world
- Grafomap Instagram
Personalize a map print at Grafomap, $49
If the stars aren’t aligning for you, try this type of map instead. After choosing a design theme, zoom out to your mom’s favorite country or get hyperlocal and zoom in to an exact neighborhood.
A monogrammed water bottle
- S’well/Instagram
Personalize a water bottle at S’well, $35 + $10 monogram
These sleek colors and shapes bring a new elegance to an ordinary water bottle. S’well’s bottles keep beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.
A photo throw pillow
- CanvasPop
Personalize a throw pillow at Canvas Pop, $39
Upload your own image to the front and back of the pillow to create a piece of home decor that’s sure to become her favorite in the house.
An engravable watch
- Timex
Personalize a watch at Timex, from $57
The dial, case, and strap can all be customized, plus adding an engraving on the back is free. Whether you want to make a time-related pun, engrave simple initials, or squeeze in a concise message, the back is yours to own.
A hand-painted monogrammed suitcase
- Away/Facebook
Personalize a suitcase at Away, from $225
Hand-painted by a lettering artist in New York City, these monogrammed suitcases take two to three weeks to ship, so plan accordingly. With their smart features, compact design, and array of colors, they’re worth the wait.
Another suitcase she can customize beyond a monogram
- ROAM
Gift a Roam Gift Card, from $450
If you think she’ll want to go beyond a simple monogram, she’s better off with a Roam carry-on. Nine parts of the lightweight hardshell suitcase are customizable, allowing her to flex her creative color chops.
A wine flight delivered to her door
- Vinebox/Facebook
Gift a Vinebox subscription, $158/six months
With so many wines out there, it’d be a shame not to try them all. She’ll take a short quiz that helps determine the nine single-serving wines she gets to sample each quarter, adding a personal and custom touch.
A custom quote print
- Minted
Personalize a quote print at Minted, from $32
Spotlight a quote from her favorite film, book, or song, or even quote mom herself. There are many font colors, sizes, and frames to choose from.
A monogrammed mirror tray
- West Elm
Personalize the Mirror Tray at West Elm, $44 + $9.50 monogram
The elegant script goes at the bottom of this pretty mirror tray, which can hold anything from entertaining essentials to jewelry and trinkets.
A T-shirt
- Known Supply/Instagram
Personalize the Fitted Crew at Known Supply, $28 + $10 monogram
Let the world know who your mom is with this comfortable Pima cotton basic tee embroidered in cute, loopy cursive.
A vitamin-and-supplement subscription
- Care/of
Gift a Care/of gift card, from $30
Before Care/of, gifting a pack of vitamins would be strange, but the company has somehow normalized the process with its personalized packaging and even more personalized vitamin plans. After taking a quiz, she’ll learn which vitamins and supplements she needs most and can get them conveniently delivered to her house.
A monogrammed spa robe
- Pottery Barn
Personalize the Organic Spa Robe at Pottery Barn, $119 + $9.50 monogram
Is there any feeling more relaxing and luxurious than slipping on a heavy spa robe? Every day can feel like a spa day thanks to this monogrammed, organic cotton robe.
A monogrammed leather tote
- Cuyana
Personalize the Small Carryall Tote at Cuyana, $185 + $15 monogram
This everyday bag is made from Argentine leather and is available in classic black, navy, or a variety of warm pastels.
A sound-wave art print
- Etsy
Personalize the Sound Wave Art Print at Etsy, from $37.99
This one-of-a-kind gift is a visual piece with a surprising auditory twist: the artist converts the audio file of anyone’s voice into a sound wave.
A photo phone case
- Casetify
Personalize a photo phone case at Casetify, from $35
Casetify’s easy-to-use design interface offers tons of options to turn an ordinary phone case into a completely unique one. You can connect your Instagram account to make choosing photos a breeze.
A journal
- Minted
Personalize the Macaron Française Journal at Minted, from $16
This charming French-inspired book can be turned into a journal, address book, or planner. You’re in charge of renaming every macaron (if you want), as well as designing the inside cover.
Fluffy, embroidered hand towels
- Weezie/Instagram
Personalize a pair of hand towels at Weezie, $40 + $30 embroidery
More than 300 style combinations are possible with Weezie’s personalization options, which let you choose the piping color, embroidery style, and embroidery color of the soft, durable cotton towels. You can go simple with a block-letter monogram or more fancy with a 12-character script.
A convenient meal plan geared toward active lifestyles
- Kettlebell Kitchen/Instagram
Gift a Kettlebell Kitchen gift card, from $30
Moms are among the busiest people in our lives and their packed schedules can mean sacrificing healthy eating habits. Goal-oriented meal-planning service Kettlebell Kitchen takes the guesswork and prep out of eating well, and creates personalized plans based on her needs and preferences.