27 personalized Mother’s Day gifts that go beyond photos on a mug

A personalized item, even if it’s the simple addition of a monogram, goes a long way in showing that you put thought into the gift. It makes the recipient feel special whenever she uses or wears it, and one person in our lives who undoubtedly deserves to feel special is Mom.

From monogrammed suitcases for the world traveler to photo gifts and special maps that could only belong to her, these personalized gifts take the extra step to make a big impact.

Get creative in personalizing these 27 Mother’s Day gift ideas:

A gift box that combines sweets, home decor, books, and other small accessories she’ll love

While Boxfox does offer pre-curated gift collections, the best part of the service is the ability to make your own. Coming from brands like Herbivore Botanicals, Voluspa, and Corkcicle, the products are actually high quality, so she can enjoy a thoughtful gift that doesn’t look hastily thrown together.

A letter charm necklace

This 14k piece of gold jewelry is sure to make your mom feel special every day.

A ‘bento box’ of gourmet sweets

Pack this gift set with only candies she likes, be it rich chocolates, tart gummies, or a mix of both. There are a little over 100 gourmet choices, from the popular Rose Bears to limited-edition Easter and Barbie candies. The sizes go all the way up to 32-piece candy trunks.

A personal-styling service

Shopping can be difficult and time-consuming, which is where the stylists at Stitch Fix come in. A great gift for busy moms, the service delivers the newest trends and styles to fit any occasion and price point.

A monogrammed leather makeup bag

Choose up to six characters and the deboss color for the monogram of this leather bag. The size is perfect for travel-sized toiletries and makeup and it has a waterproof lining to protect the leather.

A pair of Nike shoes

Whether she runs occasionally to clear her mind or is the family’s resident marathoner, she’ll love a pair of shoes to truly call her own. More than 70 styles, including casual walking shoes, soccer cleats, and basketball shoes, can be designed from outsole to laces.

A travel-planning service that does all the work for her

An expert trip designer will curate the perfect travel experience based on her interests and preferences, and can even help make hotel or restaurant reservations.

A photo calendar

This classy, solid brass piece makes a beautiful desktop display, and the pictures add warmth and familiarity. But choosing only 12 of your favorite photos could prove to be difficult.

A constellation map

This Etsy shop lets you choose three different locations of significance. You’re in charge of the color, location, exact text under each map, and font style, and the artist will take care of the rest.

A custom map of anywhere in the world

If the stars aren’t aligning for you, try this type of map instead. After choosing a design theme, zoom out to your mom’s favorite country or get hyperlocal and zoom in to an exact neighborhood.

A monogrammed water bottle

These sleek colors and shapes bring a new elegance to an ordinary water bottle. S’well’s bottles keep beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.

A photo throw pillow

Upload your own image to the front and back of the pillow to create a piece of home decor that’s sure to become her favorite in the house.

An engravable watch

The dial, case, and strap can all be customized, plus adding an engraving on the back is free. Whether you want to make a time-related pun, engrave simple initials, or squeeze in a concise message, the back is yours to own.

A hand-painted monogrammed suitcase

Hand-painted by a lettering artist in New York City, these monogrammed suitcases take two to three weeks to ship, so plan accordingly. With their smart features, compact design, and array of colors, they’re worth the wait.

Another suitcase she can customize beyond a monogram

If you think she’ll want to go beyond a simple monogram, she’s better off with a Roam carry-on. Nine parts of the lightweight hardshell suitcase are customizable, allowing her to flex her creative color chops.

A wine flight delivered to her door

With so many wines out there, it’d be a shame not to try them all. She’ll take a short quiz that helps determine the nine single-serving wines she gets to sample each quarter, adding a personal and custom touch.

A custom quote print

Spotlight a quote from her favorite film, book, or song, or even quote mom herself. There are many font colors, sizes, and frames to choose from.

A monogrammed mirror tray

The elegant script goes at the bottom of this pretty mirror tray, which can hold anything from entertaining essentials to jewelry and trinkets.

A T-shirt

Let the world know who your mom is with this comfortable Pima cotton basic tee embroidered in cute, loopy cursive.

A vitamin-and-supplement subscription

Before Care/of, gifting a pack of vitamins would be strange, but the company has somehow normalized the process with its personalized packaging and even more personalized vitamin plans. After taking a quiz, she’ll learn which vitamins and supplements she needs most and can get them conveniently delivered to her house.

A monogrammed spa robe

Is there any feeling more relaxing and luxurious than slipping on a heavy spa robe? Every day can feel like a spa day thanks to this monogrammed, organic cotton robe.

A monogrammed leather tote

This everyday bag is made from Argentine leather and is available in classic black, navy, or a variety of warm pastels.

A sound-wave art print

This one-of-a-kind gift is a visual piece with a surprising auditory twist: the artist converts the audio file of anyone’s voice into a sound wave.

A photo phone case

Casetify’s easy-to-use design interface offers tons of options to turn an ordinary phone case into a completely unique one. You can connect your Instagram account to make choosing photos a breeze.

A journal

This charming French-inspired book can be turned into a journal, address book, or planner. You’re in charge of renaming every macaron (if you want), as well as designing the inside cover.

Fluffy, embroidered hand towels

More than 300 style combinations are possible with Weezie’s personalization options, which let you choose the piping color, embroidery style, and embroidery color of the soft, durable cotton towels. You can go simple with a block-letter monogram or more fancy with a 12-character script.

A convenient meal plan geared toward active lifestyles

Moms are among the busiest people in our lives and their packed schedules can mean sacrificing healthy eating habits. Goal-oriented meal-planning service Kettlebell Kitchen takes the guesswork and prep out of eating well, and creates personalized plans based on her needs and preferences.