6 sites that make personalized photo gifts — and what each one is best for

caption Personalized photo gifts are something they can cherish forever. source Artifact Uprising Instagram

When you’re stumped on what to give Mom this Mother’s Day, a photo gift is always a good idea.

They’re personal, thoughtful, and not hard to make with a little help from technology. Sites like Artifact Uprising, Shutterfly, Etsy, and Snapfish make customizing your own photo gifts easy.

Gift-giving is supposed to be exciting, but it can actually be kind of stressful. You don’t want to spend tons of money on a gift that’ll end up collecting dust in the closet or exchanged for store credit. You could just write a check or give them a gift card, but that’s almost too easy – and it tends to feel pretty impersonal.

No matter the recipient or the occasion, you want to a gift that makes someone feel special. That’s why so many of us used to give handmade cards, drawings, and scrapbooks as gifts – it’s that extra mile that shows you care. Luckily for us, we no longer need to spend hours gluing old photos to construction paper to make a sentimental scrapbook. Thanks to the internet, we can get that same personal feel with just a few clicks of a button.

There are plenty of sites out there that’ll turn your photos into beautiful gifts, like photo books, calendars, and canvas prints, and more. Not only are they thoughtful, but you can feel good knowing you’re giving a gift that they can look back at and cherish for years to come.

Keep reading to learn more about where to make custom photo gifts:

Artifact Uprising

source Artifact Uprising

Best for: Minimalist, elegant designs and eco-conscious materials.

On Artifact Uprising, you can turn your snapshots into modern, stylish photo gifts. They have basic matte prints, photo books, calendars, and more. All designs are clean and simple, ensuring that your photos are what stand out. The beautiful aesthetic is matched with a commitment to the environment – Artifact Uprising incorporates eco-friendly materials, like acid-free recycled paper, into its designs. Prices start as low as $8 for a set of 10 prints and go up to $299 for a large lay-flat photo album. While the prices may seem premium, they reflect the timeless style and eco-friendly materials that make each gift so special.

Find a full review of Artifact Uprising here.

Shutterfly

source Shutterfly Instagram

Best for: A breadth of products, letting you personalize just about anything you can think of with photos.

When it comes to photo gifts, Shutterfly is a classic. The site offers an unmatched selection of products ready to be customized with your personal pictures. And, every product comes in a variety of styles to fit different types of decor or taste, so you can find something that is just your recipient’s style. Keep it simple with a classic photo book, go practical with a custom smartphone case, or opt for something fun and unusual with a personalized deck of cards. If you’re still searching for a gift for Mom, Shutterfly has a very timely Mother’s Day gift guide.

Snapfish

source Snapfish

Best for: Quick and easy customization at very affordable prices.

Snapfish lets you take photos straight from your Instagram profile, Facebook albums, Google drive, Flickr, and most other places that hold your pictures. Snapfish offers creative ways to gift photos beyond the classic photo books and calendars. You can get pictures printed onto tea towels, blankets, and even placed inside of classy frameless glass. The large selection and easy-to-use customization process makes Snapfish a great choice. Plus, the site is frequently offering discounts, so you can get a really special gift at a really fair price. Snapfish has a similar model and similar offerings to Shutterfly, so we’d recommend checking them both out to see which you prefer.

Amazon Prints

source Amazon

Best for: Last minute gifting with quick, free delivery.

You can buy just about anything on Amazon, including personalized photo gifts. Amazon offers a range of photo books, prints, wall decor, calendars, and more, all ready to be customized with your own personal pictures. The prices are very affordable and you can get free delivery if you have Amazon Prime or spend $15 or more on your order. It’s important to note, though, that you won’t get free two-day shipping on these orders. Since everything is made to order, Amazon includes at least three days of printing time on top of the two-day shipping, so you’re looking at five days at least. Still, in terms of a custom gift, this is pretty fast.

Etsy

source Etsy

Best for: One-of-a-kind, handmade gifts made just for you.

We love Etsy’s marketplace of unique vintage and handmade goods. If you’re looking for an alternative to the classic photo books and calendars, head over to Etsy to find a range of exciting handmade, personalized pieces. Search through Etsy’s collection of artisans who specialize in photo gifts to find something totally unique. There are classic choices like custom keychains and photo books alongside really special finds, like photos printed on rustic wood or turned into playful paintings. You’ll communicate with the maker about just what you’re looking for, so you can be sure you’re getting a really special piece. Given the nature of the process, most of the pieces on Etsy are more expensive than the other sites listed.

Minted

source Minted

Best for: High-quality materials and unique designs.

Minted features designs from independent artists from all over the world. No matter what design you choose, though, everything is printed on the same premium paper and framed with the same high-quality materials like wood, brass, and brushed silver. Minted makes it easy to find just what you’re looking for with their smart filters. Choose to filter by how many photos you want on display, what the occasion you’re shopping for is, or who you’re giving the photo gift too. Minted has some really unique layouts that blend photos with text, drawings, and more, but they all share a classic, minimalist style. Another interesting aspect of the site is you can see who is making your piece, where they’re from, and learn more about their creative background in their bio.

