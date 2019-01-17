24 personalized Valentine’s Day gifts worth putting the extra time and thought into

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There are fewer Valentine’s Day gifts more thoughtful than a personalized one that reflects their identity, interests, and habits.

It only takes a few extra minutes of thought and work to turn a generic gift into one that couldn’t be given to anyone else.

We’ve rounded up 24 personalized Valentine’s Day gifts that’ll add a little something special to their day.

If you think about it, most gifts are “personalized” in that they’re (hopefully) geared towards your recipient’s specific likes, interests, or hobbies. Still, there are ways to go a step further and make it clear that the gift is made for them, and them only.

A personalized Valentine’s Day gift will make them feel special, particularly on a day when many people fall back on hasty and generic presents.

Monograms and engravings are a simple way to make a mark and distinguish the gift – be it a towel, necklace, or leather accessory – as their own. There are also creative personalized gifts that take into account everything from their workout habits to the way they sleep.

Take the extra time to make your gift unique with these 24 personalized Valentine’s Day gifts.

A small trinket or treat, gift box included

Greetabl is a cool service that lets you choose an eye-catching box design and a gift (options range from $4 confetti to a $28 bracelet) to go inside it. Then, pick a few photos from your time together as a couple, write a personal message, and you have a small gift that may not be extravagant but is infinitely thoughtful.

A leather travel organizer

Leatherology’s full-grain leather travel bag will become their favorite thing to pack in their carry-on. It includes a zipped mesh storage pocket, elastic loops for their cords and bottles, and a water-resistant lining for maximum durability. Brown and black are classic, beautiful colors, but don’t be afraid to go out of the box with a bright Turmeric or Cobalt (shown above).

A zodiac ring

If she’s very in touch with her astrological sign and checks her horoscope on the daily, you can’t give a better gift than an accessory that flaunts her personal alignment of stars. Find her sign in the complete Zodiac collection here.

A trip to anywhere in the world, done their way

Maybe you both prefer experiences to a physical gift. In that case, a Journy custom travel itinerary – complete with sightseeing spots, restaurant recommendations, and hotel reservations, all based on your budget and what you like to do on your dream vacation – fits the bill. You’ll work one-on-one with an experienced planner to create a trip to remember.

A physical representation of your favorite shared memories

Showcase your best memories together on paper with a vibrant, high-quality photo book. You’re in charge of the book size, cover color, foil color, theme, and most importantly, the photos inside.

Their own virtual personal stylist

Everyone’s personal style is different, which is why no two Stitch Fix boxes are the same. The average price for men’s and women’s items is $55, but they can set their own budget to receive clothes they’re comfortable with, and you can give a gift card in amounts up to $1,000.

A diffuser that only emits their favorite scents

They can determine what mood they want to set in their home with Dimensions Fragrance’s personalized scent diffusers. The site takes them through the “scent story” they hope to achieve, and lets them choose their favorite three fragrance notes.

A custom candy bento box

Pre-made candy gift boxes inevitably contain at least one piece or flavor your recipient doesn’t like. With Sugarfina’s customizable bento boxes, not a single gummy or chocolate will go to waste because you pick the candy types yourself. Choose from 100 creative candies like Tequila Grapefruit Sours and Red Velvet Caramels to satisfy the tastes of your sugar fiend.

A suit cut to their exact proportions

Nothing feels quite as bespoke as a custom-made suit. The startup Indochino just makes that gift a bit more achievable, and a lot less expensive.

A fluffy, embroidered towel

Gift the first towel you see off a shelf, and you probably won’t have a next Valentine’s Day to look forward to. Gift the fluffy, personalized, luxury towels from Weezie, and they won’t be able to stop talking about them for Valentine’s Days to come.

A print that displays the intersection of your names

This print commemorates the moment your paths first crossed with a unique and quite literal interpretation.

The best way for vinyl lovers to discover new music

VNYL’s team of curators studies your music profile – assembled via a quiz and connected Spotify, Soundcloud, Instagram, etc. – to hand-pick new albums that they think you’ll love. Then, they send you a vinyl record of their tailored pick to your door. If your giftee is a music-lover and has a record player, this is a cool subscription that will help them discover even more music to love.

A personalized meal plan

If they’re determined to follow through on their 2019 fitness and nutrition goals, you can support them with a Kettlebell Kitchen meal plan. The company creates and delivers sets of delicious meals and snacks based on their personal stats and wellness goals, but they can also switch out meal choices as they see fit.

An engraved shaving set

The once-ordinary ritual of shaving every morning turns into a luxurious experience with this Harry’s Set (containing a weighty chrome finish razor handle, sharp but gentle blades, foaming shave gel, and travel cover) on hand. A three-character engraving on the handle confirms its ownership – and trust us, he’ll be possessive.

A personalized curation of wine

The California-based company both creates its own wine and curates bottles from top vineyards, and it subscription program sends three full bottles of wine based on your recipient’s “Palate Profile.” Its community rating system also points them to new names to try.

An engravable bar necklace

This 14-karat gold necklace keeps your initials, anniversary date, or anything else (within 20 characters) that you want her to keep close to her heart.

A pillow to help them sleep well at night

Only they know the best way to get a good night’s sleep, but we’re going to guess a supportive and fluffy pillow is part of the formula. After going through a quiz on Pluto’s website, they’ll receive a pillow perfectly suited to their sleeping habits and pillow preferences.

A cute twist on a classic game

The game of Connect Four never gets old, but this personalized version brings a refreshing and loving twist, replacing the spaces with hearts, names, and dates. You can also pick the chip color. Though playing it on Valentine’s Day is a must, you can, of course, bring it out anytime for some fun competition.

A custom mug and the coffee to go with it

They’ll have to fill their personalized, laser-etched camp mug with something – why not their morning brew? Use this opportunity to exercise your best coffee-related puns on the mug.

A monogrammed marble and wood serving board

Whether you’re having a night in for two or hosting a large gathering of friends and family, this serving board immediately makes all your delicious appetizers and snacks look more appealing. Bringing it to someone else’s party? The distinctive engraving ensures no one will “accidentally” take it.

A soft and silky cashmere robe

Naadam makes some of the best (and best priced) cashmere we’ve tried, and they’ve got a unique and feel-good origin story that makes for good background on the gift itself. This silk cashmere robe looks and feels luxurious – and like it should cost more than $175. Get it monogrammed for $10, and pair it with their favorite creature comforts for a well-deserved self-care day.

New beauty and grooming samples to try every month

The grooming, skincare, and beauty industries couldn’t be more packed with products for all types of needs and concerns. Birchbox digs through the clutter for them and picks out five samples each month that they should use. At $10 a month, the value of the service is unparalleled.

A map poster of somewhere special to them

Grafomap is a website that lets you design posters with maps of any place in the world. You can make one of their hometown, their favorite travel destination, or the place where you met, and hone in on particular spots. If you’re looking for a map gift but don’t love Grafomap, there are seemingly endless options on both Etsy here and Uncommon Goods here.

Vitamins suited to their body and needs

Vitamins were never so giftable before Care/of. Its business centers around personalization, down to the name and message printed on the vitamin pack. Your purchase also provides mothers in need with prenatal vitamins.