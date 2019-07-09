Perspective Strategies’ Founder Named First VP for APAC Region of Global PR Network

Public Relations Global Network to accelerate growth in the Asia Pacific through new regional structure and capabilities

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2019 – The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), one of the world’s largest international public relations networks, has named Andy See Teong Leng, the Founder and Managing Director of Perspective Strategies as the regional vice president for PRGN’s Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which comprises agencies operating in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.









The appointment of Andy See as one of three regional vice presidents is a significant move by PRGN to focus its efforts to grow in APAC as he will represent the region in the Executive Committee of the global network. This is the first time a Malaysia-based firm is given the opportunity to be a part of the network’s highest decision-making body. In addition, Andy See was also elected as Secretary of PRGN during the network’s semi-annual global meeting held recently in Amersfoort, Netherlands.





“Perspective Strategies has been a proud member of PRGN since 2017. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility as we step up our leadership role in this global network. We look forward to unlocking more opportunities for our clients across markets, as well as exchange knowledge and experience amongst our peers in the global marketplace,” said Andy See.





Three experienced PR agency owners were appointed as regional vice presidents of PRGN, in the global body’s push to enhance communication, improve coordination and drive momentum at the regional level. The regional vice presidents will assist in public relations thought leadership, global business development, and member engagement and recruitment to benefit PRGN’s clients around the world as well as member agencies in the region.





Andy See founded Perspective Strategies in 2006 after spending more than 10 years with leading multinational and Malaysian consultancies including The Boston Consulting Group and Edelman. He currently serves as president of the Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia (PRCA Malaysia) besides his leadership positions in PRGN.





The other two PRGN regional vice presidents appointed are Anne Buchanan, president of Buchanan Public Relations in Philadelphia, Pa., who will oversee North and South America, and Uwe Schmidt, CEO and partner at Industrie-Contact AG of Hamburg, Germany, who will be in charge of Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA).





PRGN agency members are independent, local, owner-operated public relations, digital marketing and communications firms that work closely together to share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.





“Our new strategic plan targets expanding our already-powerful global PR platform with the addition of 15 new member agencies in emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, as well as strengthening PRGN operations, coordination and impact through the addition of a regional executive structure,” said PRGN president Aaron Blank, president & CEO of The Fearey Group, PRGN’s Seattle affiliate.





“Adding 15 member agencies to increase PRGN’s member roster to 65 would strengthen our global coverage while still allowing all agency owners to develop the strong, close personal relationships that make this platform unique,” Blank said.





Independent agencies interested in joining this global PR platform can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, David Wills, senior vice president, Media Profile at david.wills@mediaprofile.com. Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit www.prgn.com or contact PRGN’s executive director Gábor Jelinek at gabor.jelinek@prgn.com for more information.





About Perspective Strategies Sdn. Bhd.

Perspective Strategies is a full-fledged strategic communications and issue management firm with services in public affairs, brand communications and stakeholder engagement. The firm’s expertise is built on years of experience of working in a comprehensive range of industries and businesses. Perspective’s team has strong credentials in corporate reputation, investor relations, brand and marketing communications as well as communications capabilities building for clients. Clients include key government agencies, public listed companies and multinational brands such as Federal Express Malaysia, the East Coast Economic Region Development Council, PETRONAS, Nippon Paint Malaysia, Central Sugars Refinery, Kumon Malaysia and Durex.





About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)





Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) platform to deliver targeted public relations and marketing campaigns in regions around the world. Founded in 1992 by a visionary group of public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international public relations networks, with revenues of more than $87 million (US). PRGN harnesses the resources and local expertise of 50 independent public relations firms and approximately 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at https://www.prgn.com/, on twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @publicrelationsglobalnetwork.



