2020 baby?: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he and his husband Chasten are ‘hoping to have a little one soon’

South Bend, Indiana mayor and 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg revealed that he and his husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, are “hoping to have a little one soon,” while speaking at a rally in Brooklyn, New York on Monday night.

The 37-year-old mayor made the comment while answering a question from a supporter on paid family leave.

“We’re hoping to have a little one soon, so I have a personal stake in this one, too,” Buttigieg said to cheers from the crowd. “We should have paid parental leave, and we need to find a way to have paid leave for taking care of parents or anyone else who needs caregiving as well.”

Buttigieg elaborated on the topic of fatherhood in a Monday night interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. He said running for president has “slowed down the path a little bit” to becoming a parent.

“My husband, he is made for a lot of things. He is a great educator. He has become a great public figure, coming out of the gate,” Pete Buttigieg said. “He is going to be an amazing father. I can’t wait to see – I hope I will be good at it, too. I can’t wait to see him have that chance.”

Chasten’s intimate social media musings and polished speeches have recently prompted glowing media coverage and declarations that the 29-year-old is “winning the 2020 spouse primary.”