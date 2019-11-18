Pete Buttigieg is under fire for an Instagram photo of him posing at the Berlin Holocaust memorial

caption Chasten and Pete Buttigieg. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is facing criticism for posing at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany, in a 2017 Instagram photo that resurfaced over the weekend.

Chasten Buttigieg posted the photo of his husband walking through the memorial with the caption “This guy” in April 2017.

Reporters and critics on both the right and the left called the photo insensitive and inappropriate as it made the rounds online.

The visually arresting memorial, which features rows of large stone blocks, is a major tourist attraction in Berlin and has been the location of much controversial behavior, including social-media posts and selfies, since it opened to the public in 2005.

Many Jewish advocates and others have condemned those who use the Holocaust memorial as a photo opportunity. Shahak Shapira, an Israeli comedian living in Germany, started a campaign in recent years to shame those who take selfies there.

“Mayor Pete Was Totally ‘That Guy’ Posing At Holocaust Memorial,” read a headline on The Forward, a Jewish-American news site.

is this….at the holocaust memorial in berlin…. pic.twitter.com/8bvmz9Zs7z — ben kesslen (@benkesslen) November 18, 2019

Yikes. The only people who don’t find this disrespectful are the people who don’t know what Chasten Buttigieg meant by “This guy.” https://t.co/7adz14I2Dz — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) November 18, 2019

It’s wrong to judge Mayor Pete for taking a touristy photo at a Holocaust memorial. It’s a personal picture posted to his husband’s Instagram account, and not an official campaign photo, which surely would have had a person of color photoshopped in next to him. — hodel in the streets, chava in the sheets (@mrotzie) November 18, 2019

Buttigieg has recently polled well among the 2020 Democratic field in Iowa. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.