Pete Buttigieg says he’s open to raising children in White House with husband: ‘It wouldn’t be the first time children have arrived to a first couple’

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that his candidacy wouldn’t change his potential plans for having children with his husband.

Buttigieg said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he didn’t “see why” he should change his wishes, as “it wouldn’t be the first time children have arrived to a first couple.”

The breakout Democratic contender has consistently polled higher than several more established lawmakers in the 2020 field.

Pete Buttigieg, a breakout 2020 Democratic candidate, said Sunday that his candidacy and potential election wouldn’t crush his hopes for having children with his husband.

In a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper congratulated the former South Bend mayor on his one-year wedding anniversary to his husband Chasten, which also fell on Father’s Day.

When Tapper asked about Buttigieg’s past comments that he would like to be a father someday, and if his potential chances at taking office affected his plans for a family.

“I don’t see why not,” Buttigieg said. “I think it wouldn’t be the first time children have arrived to a first couple.”

Buttigieg added that the topic of children is something he planned to discuss further with his husband, off-air.

"I don't see why not. I think it wouldn't be the first time children have arrived to a first couple." Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg tells @JakeTapper he and his husband, Chasten, may be open to having kids in the White House, if he is elected. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/e7J5eJhsY7 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 16, 2019

Buttigieg has enjoyed a massive rise in popularity among voters since he announced in January that he was exploring a run for president.

INSIDER polling found that Democratic voters believe Buttigieg is more electable than several more established politicians.

Nearly 34% of registered Democrats who said they’d vote in the 2020 primary believe Buttigieg would beat President Donald Trump in a general election race. Buttigieg also rates higher than every other 2020 candidate except Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Aggregated results found that voters also have slightly more confidence in Buttigieg than they have in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who 33% of Democratic primary voters said would beat Trump.

In December 2018, only 20% of INSIDER poll respondents who were aware of the mayor said they’d be satisfied with a Buttigieg nomination, and months later in May, 49% of those aware of him said they’d be satisfied.