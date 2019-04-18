‘You spelled Beyoncé wrong’: Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband just publicly trolled the 2020 contender over his taste in music

caption Chasten (left) and Pete Buttigieg. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Mayor Pete Buttigieg just got trolled by his husband, Chasten, after he suggested having the band Phish play at his inauguration “would be something.”

Responding to a tweet on Buttigieg’s assertion, Chasten said, “You spelled Beyoncé wrong.”

Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential bid has gained significant momentum in recent weeks and he’s rising in the polls.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, just trolled the rising Democratic star quite publicly about his taste in music.

The 2020 presidential candidate on Thursday was asked by TMZ:, “If you win the presidency who would be your dream performer at your inauguration?”

Buttigieg replied, “Oh wow, I don’t know – that’s a fun one to think about.”

The TMZ reporter then suggested the band Phish as an option due to Buttigieg’s apparent love for “classic rock.” Buttigieg has previously expressed his affection for the band and has played at least one of their songs at his events.

“If you could get Phish to do an inauguration that would be something,” Buttigieg replied. “It’s worth a shot, maybe we should ask them.”

This apparently does not align with the musical tastes of the South Bend mayor’s husband.

In response to a tweet on TMZ’s encounter with Buttigieg, Chasten said, “You spelled Beyoncé wrong.”

Buttigieg in recent weeks has emerged as a serious contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination after initially being pegged as a complete long-shot.

When he launched his presidential bid in January, Buttigieg was virtually unknown. But by the time Buttigieg held his official campaign kickoff this past weekend, he’s rising rapidly in the polls and stacking up in strong fundraising numbers compared to other candidates.

In a broad field of 2020 Democratic candidates that includes some heavy hitters, Buttigieg currently ranks fifth overall, according to the latest Morning Consult polling.