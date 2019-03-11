Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg asks why Mike Pence has ‘become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency’ while questioning Pence’s religious beliefs

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg asked a crowd in Austin, Texas, not to judge Indiana because Vice President Mike Pence used to be its governor.

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg slammed Vice President Mike Pence over his support for President Donald Trump on Sunday night.

While speaking during a CNN Town Hall event in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, asked the crowed not to judge his state based on the personal views of Pence, who was governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017.

“How could he allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency? Is it that he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump? I don’t know,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg said that he and Pence have differing views on Christian ideologies, but for a long time he believed Pence wasn’t “personally corrupt.”

“His interpretation of the scripture is pretty different from mine to begin with. My understanding of the scripture is that it is about protecting the stranger, and the prisoner, and the poor person, and that idea of welcome,” he said, adding that Pence’s view “has a lot more to do with sexuality, a certain view of rectitude.”

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, has criticized Pence in the past for his LGBTQ views. He said the people of Indiana are changing their views on LGBTQ rights.

“If you were conservative and from an older generation, and you were brought up by people you trusted to believe that it was morally wrong to be, for example, in a same-sex marriage, and then the pace of change has happened so quickly,” he said, according to Politico. “I’ve benefited from the pace of that change. But I also understand how disorienting it must be for people to have gone through that.”

At 37, Buttigieg is the youngest Democratic presidential. He said he came out publicly as gay four years ago, when Pence was Indiana’s governor.

“I came out in the middle of a reelection campaign because it was just that time in my life when I had to do that,” he said. “Pence was governor. We weren’t sure what it would do to my political future in a socially conservative community. I wound up getting reelected with 80 percent of the vote.”