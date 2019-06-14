Democratic voters think Pete Buttigieg is more ‘electable’ than most of the senators running for president in 2020, according to a new poll

- source
- Democratic voters believe 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is more electable than a host of more established candidates, including sitting senators, according to INSIDER polling.
- Nearly 34% of registered Democrats who said they’d vote in the 2020 primary believe Buttigieg would beat President Donald Trump in a general election race.
- That’s fairly good, compared to his competition and given how early it is in the race.
- Meanwhile, just 15% of Democratic primary voters believe Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would beat Trump, about 17% said the same of Sen. Michael Bennet, and about 20% said Sen. Amy Klobuchar would beat the president.
Democratic voters believe 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is more electable than a host of more established politicians, including sitting senators, according to INSIDER polling.
Nearly 34% of registered Democrats who said they’d vote in the 2020 primary believe Buttigieg would beat President Donald Trump in a general election race. Buttigieg rates higher than every other 2020 candidate except Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Voters have slightly more confidence in Buttigieg than they have in Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who 33% of Democratic primary voters said would beat Trump. These figures aggregate the results of seven separate INSIDER polls taken since March.
Meanwhile, just 15% of Democratic primary voters believe Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would beat Trump, 17% said the same of Sen. Michael Bennet, 20% said the same of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and 27% said Sen. Cory Booker would beat Trump.
Enthusiasm for Buttigieg’s bid has spiked over the last several months – rising much more quickly than other Democratic candidates, according to INSIDER’s polling.
Last December, only 20% of INSIDER poll respondents who were aware of the mayor said they’d be satisfied with a Buttigieg nomination. In May, 49% of those aware of him said they’d be satisfied. (In March, that satisfaction rate reached a high of 62%.)
Respondents’ awareness of Buttigieg shot up from 4% to 48% during the same period.
SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. More information about the polls can be found here.