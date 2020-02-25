Pete Buttigieg has a net worth of around $100,000, the smallest of the presidential candidates. Here’s what we know about how the former mayor made his money.

Pete Buttigieg has an estimated net worth of around $100,000 according to Forbes.

This estimate is based on Pete and, his husband, Chasten Buttigieg’s combined assets in real estate and investments, worth about $440,000, minus their accumulated debt of $330,000 from mortgages and student loans.

Pete and Chasten live in a 2,500-square-foot house in South Bend, Indiana. Pete bought the house for $125,000 around 10 years ago.

Nathan Heller, an editor for Vogue, described their house as “one of the nicest in the city,” after interviewing with the candidate.

Pete has the smallest net worth of any 2020 democratic presidential candidates.

After completing his Rhodes Scholarship program at Oxford, Pete began working as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, in 2007.

Pete’s tax records indicate that for his last full year at McKinsey & Company in 2009, he made upwards of $135,000.

In 2009, Pete joined the military as a US Navy Reserve officer and later served a seven-month tour in Afghanistan in 2014.

By the time Pete decided to run for mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in 2011, his annual income was just $7,000.

In his autobiography, “Shortest Way Home,” Pete writes that during this time he was making about $400 a month from Reserve duty, which was “just shy of enough to cover my mortgage.”

Pete eventually became mayor in 2012 and has made more than $100,000 every year since, except for when he was deployed in 2014. He made $46,000 that year.

During the debate on February 19, 2020, Pete Buttigieg made his stance on money clear, saying, “At the end of the day, it’s not just about how much money you’ve got; it’s what you stand for.”

