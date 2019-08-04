Pete Buttigieg says white supremacists ‘feel validated’ by Trump, in response to El Paso shooting

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Sunday blamed El Paso‘s shooting on Saturday on the White House‘s racial rhetoric.

Buttigieg suggested that white nationalists “feel validated from all the way at the top,” and that white nationalism is “condoned at the highest level of our government.”

The shooting was reportedly racially charged. Authorities are investigating whether an anti-immigrant manifesto that was posted online before the shooting was written by the shooter.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said during a Fox News interview on Sunday that “white nationalism is condoned at the highest level of our government” in response to the El Paso shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Buttigieg is likely directly referring to President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding immigration and attitudes towards immigrants.

Chris asks @PeteButtigieg if he thinks President Trump bears some responsibility for these shootings, he says these people feel validated all the way from the top #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NKugBTCny5 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 4, 2019

Buttigieg compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of prominent white nationalist David Duke, who ran during the presidential candidacy in 1988. Regarding Duke’s candidacy, Buttigieg said “the Republican Party was horrified, they couldn’t run away fast enough. Right now, you see it being echoed by the White House.”

“This is part of a climate,” Buttigieg said, “where people who are in the grip of this hateful extremist ideology feel validated, and they feel validated from all the way at the top.”

At the El Paso shooting, 20 people were killed and 26 injured in a Walmart. The shooter was arrested, and authorities are investigating whether an anti-immigrant manifesto that was posted online before the shooting was written by the shooter.