Paul Rudd played an unrelatable Pete Buttigieg visiting ‘The View’ on ‘SNL’

caption Paul Rudd plays Pete Buttigieg on Saturday Night Live. source Saturday Night Live/ Youtube

Paul Rudd played a not-so-relatable Pete Buttigieg on “Saturday Night Live.”

Rudd-as-Buttigieg mentioned he was Harvard graduate, war veteran, Rhodes Scholar, and multilingual in one sentence.

Mayor Pete had his star turn on “Saturday Night Live” last night.

Well, not exactly. The Democratic candidate was played in a not-so-relatable fashion by the comedian Paul Rudd on the sketch comedy show, where he joined the women of “The View” who were also played by SNL cast members.

“I may only be 37 years old but I do feel like I represent everyday Americans,” said Rudd, as Buttigieg. “I’m just a Harvard-educated, multilingual, war veteran Rhodes Scholar. I’m just like you.”

The SNL-version of Buttigieg also expounded on how his sexual orientation differs from other candidates. “I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t think America was ready to accept not only a gay man, but a boring gay man in the public eye,” said Rudd.

As a millennial, Rudd-as-Buttigieg also helped Joy Behar – as played by Kate McKinnon – fix her phone.

“Okay, you’re my nephew. My nephew for president,” said McKinnon. While Buttigieg tried to steer the conversation towards issues like climate change, the cast of the view was more interested in meeting Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten.

“Wow, this is all so new to me, usually I’m just home with the dogs,” said Chasten.

To which Behar responded, “You’re gay and you have dogs? I’m sorry I love that, I’m voting for you.”

The real Buttigieg has launched himself from relative obscurity to one of the many Democratic frontrunners since he launched his campaign in April.

