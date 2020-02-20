Pete Buttigieg quips he’s ‘a Microsoft Word guy’ during Democratic debate and attracts instant Clippy comparisons

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg quipped he was more of a “Microsoft Word guy” during Wednesday’s candidates’ debate in Nevada.

The remark came after rival Elizabeth Warren described Buttigieg’s healthcare plan as “a PowerPoint” and “not a plan.”

Buttigieg’s quip was mocked on social media, with some Twitter users likening him to Microsoft’s now-defunct “Clippy” virtual assistant.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana used the debate to launch a number of jabs at his competitors, particularly Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana has been mocked on social media for the quip, with some Twitter users likening him to Microsoft’s now-defunct ‘”Clippy” assistant.

One user, @knguyens, tweeted that Buttigieg was “confirmed as a Microsoft Word guy” alongside an image of Clippy, while Daily Beast reporter Scott Bixby went one step further, calling him “the personification of Clippy.“

Elle journalist Katherine Kruger even drew an extended analogy between Buttigieg and Word. She tweeted: “Wow it’s so true: Pete is the Microsoft Word candidate. costs a lot of money, outdated, huge pain when you see the preview coming.”

Pete Buttigieg confirmed as a Microsoft Word guy pic.twitter.com/wFNpYBxd0B — tame kimpala (@knguyens) February 20, 2020

Buttigieg’s unlikely Word reference formed part of a fiercely-contested debate between himself, Elizabeth Warren, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

He used the debate to aim a number of jabs at his competitors, most notably Klobuchar, whom he criticized for being unable to say who the current Mexican president was during a televised interview with Telemundo last week.

The next Democratic debate will take place in Charleston, South Carolina on February 25.