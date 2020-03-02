Pete Buttigieg receives an outpouring of support after suspending his 2020 campaign

caption South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. source Paras Griffin/Getty

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced on Sunday night that he is suspending his 2020 campaign.

Buttigieg leaves the race after an unexpectedly strong bid that included winning the Iowa caucuses and coming in second in the New Hampshire primary.

His announcement inspired an outpouring of praise on Twitter, from celebrity supporters to his former 2020 Democratic challengers.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg received an outpouring of support on Twitter – from former political rivals to celebrity supporters – after announcing on Sunday night that he was suspending his 2020 campaign.

Thank you for inviting me into your homes, sharing your stories, and putting your trust in me. We launched our campaign because Americans are hungry for a new kind of politics that brings us together. And together we'll beat this president and build the era that must come next. pic.twitter.com/QDajvx1lpL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 2, 2020

He confirmed his departure from the race in a speech on Sunday night in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

“By every conventional wisdom, by every historical measure, we were never supposed to get anywhere at all,” he said. “Along that way, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”

Buttigieg touted his win at the Iowa Caucus as a major milestone in his campaign.

“It proved that Americans are really hungry for a new kind of politics,” he said. “We found countless Americans ready to support a middle-class, millennial president from the industrial Midwest.”

“I will no longer seek to be the 2020 Democratic nominee for president, but I will do everything in my power to ensure that we have a new, Democratic president come January,” he said.

Following the announcement, dozens of people took to Twitter to praise Buttigieg’s campaign for making history:

2020 challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden called Buttigieg’s campaign “historic” and “trail-blazing.”

“This is just the beginning of his time on the national stage,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

.@PeteButtigieg ran a historic, trail-blazing campaign based on courage, compassion, and honesty. We will be a better country for his continued service. This is just the beginning of his time on the national stage. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 2, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who sparred with Buttigieg on the debate stage, wrote on Twitter that Buttigieg would “continue giving back and serving our country for many years to come.”

Thank you, @PeteButtigieg. I know you'll continue giving back and serving our country for many years to come. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 1, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic challenger, said Buttigieg ran “an inspiring and historic campaign.”

Pete Buttigieg has run an inspiring and historic campaign. I have so much respect for you @PeteButtigieg and know there are great things ahead. And both John and I are big fans of Chasten! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 2, 2020

Former New York Mayor and 2020 Democrat Mike Bloomberg said Buttigieg’s campaign “inspired audiences and made history.”

“Our party is stronger and our nation is better because of his run,” Bloomberg said on Twitter.

.@PeteButtigieg ran a strong campaign that inspired audiences and made history. His dedication to serving our nation – as a mayor and veteran – reflected a love of country I deeply admire. Our party is stronger and our nation is better because of his run. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 2, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, urged Buttigieg’s supporters to join his campaign.

I want to congratulate @PeteButtigieg for running a strong and historic campaign, and to welcome all of his supporters into our movement. I urge them to join us in the fight for real change in this country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2020

Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, praised Buttigieg’s campaign as “transformational.”

Singer and actress Mandy Moore said she would be “#teampeteforever.”

Thank you, @Chas10Buttigieg and @PeteButtigieg for being a beacon of light, hope and inclusion. This historic campaign is only the beginning and the I for one can’t wait to see what you do next. But first, go take some well-deserved time OFF! #teampeteforever #2024 https://t.co/OskI9ZwCxt — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 2, 2020

Actress Sharon Stone said she was “proud” to have worked for Buttigieg’s campaign.

I’m very proud to have worked for Mayor Pete Buttigieg, very proud to have worked for this moment in time. Grateful for his courage, his decency and integrity.

Don’t count Pete out. He and this matters so much.

Sharon Stone #TeamPete pic.twitter.com/soTWbQ78lG — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) March 2, 2020

NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley said that by stepping out of the race, Buttigieg was being “helpful to the process.”

#Buttigieg proved himself to be a serious player. Smart and with a following that gives him a future. And stepping out now is helpful to the process. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 2, 2020

Insider’s senior editor for data, Walt Hickey, wrote that by dropping out, Buttigieg may have boosted support for Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

66% of Buttigieg’s supporters said that they would also be satisfied if Warren was the nominee, according to an Insider poll, the highest percentage of any rival.

President Donald Trump also reacted to Buttigieg’s departure on Twitter, taking the announcement as an opportunity to slam his political rivals.

“Pete Buttigieg is OUT,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing.”

“This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!” he added.