Pete Buttigieg will endorse Joe Biden at a key moment before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race on Sunday, will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, multiple outlets reported.

The endorsement is relatively natural fit, as Insider polling shows 64% of Buttigieg’s fans also support Biden.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race on Monday and also plans to endorse Biden, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Buttigieg, like Biden, is adamant that frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders is too progressive to appeal to the majority of American voters.

Buttigieg’s move comes as Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race on Monday and plans to endorse Biden and appear with him at a Dallas rally on Monday night, multiple outlets reported.

Both former candidates’ decision to throw their support behind Biden will assuage concern that the moderate candidates were splitting the vote, weakening their position against Sen. Bernie Sanders to their left.

The former mayor made the decision to exit the race following his disappointing fourth-place finish in the South Carolina primary, where exit polls indicated he won the support of just 3% of the state’s black voters.

While Buttigieg had impressive showings in the first two voting contests, winning the Iowa caucuses and finishing second place in the New Hampshire primary, his support didn’t translate to the more diverse electorates in Nevada and South Carolina, where he failed to gain traction among Hispanic and black voters.

Buttigieg ran on moderate policies, similar to Biden’s, including adding a public option to Obamacare – or “Medicare for all who want it” – as an alternative to single-payer healthcare, and more conservative approaches to student debt and taxes, while lamenting the national debt.

He told Insider in a March interview that he hoped to reframe the policy debate around values and make pragmatic the new progressive.

Like Biden, Buttigieg repeatedly attacked Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for running on a policy agenda he deemed too radical for most Americans.

“He’s talking about either a revolution or status quo and there’s nothing in between,” Buttigieg said of Sanders. “We can’t defeat the most divisive president in modern American history by tearing down anybody who doesn’t agree with us 100% of the time.”