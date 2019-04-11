Meet Chasten Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg’s husband, who is a junior high school teacher, a dog dad, and very online

caption Chasten (left) and Pete Buttigieg. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, has become a popular figure in his own right.

The 29-year-old junior high school teacher’s wit, intimate social media musings, and polished speeches have prompted glowing media coverage and declarations that he’s “winning the 2020 spouse primary.”

Chasten has already said that as the country’s inaugural first gentleman, he’d focus on improving public schools, access to arts education, and mental healthcare.

If social media presence is any indication, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg is the most popular 2020 presidential spouse on the trail.

South Bend, Indiana mayor and 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg‘s husband has amassed national name recognition as his husband launched from relative obscurity to one of the most talked-about Democrats in the 2020 race.

While his husband welcomes the new attention, Chasten is quick to poke fun at it.

“Being Pete’s husband has already been the adventure of a lifetime,” he told the crowd at a Human Rights Campaign annual dinner last week. “I now live in a world where people take photos of me in the deodorant aisle at the grocery store.”

His regular wit, intimate social media musings, and polished speeches have prompted glowing media coverage and declarations that Chasten is “winning the 2020 spouse primary.”

The Buttigiegs (pronounced “BOOT-edge-EDGE”) are in part campaigning on their identity as gay men. Mayor Pete, as people in South Bend call him, is the second-ever openly gay man to run for president.

“I could be the first man in history to pick out the White House china,” Chasten, an improv comedian, said to cheers during his HRC speech.

Here’s what you need to know about Chasten Buttigieg:

Chasten left his job as a junior high school teacher to campaign with his husband.

Chasten is taking a break from his day job as a junior high school humanities and drama teacher at a South Bend Montessori school to work full-time on his husband’s presidential bid.

He’s already said that as the country’s first “first gentleman,” he’d focus his work on improving the nation’s public schools, access to arts education, and mental healthcare.

Chasten grew up in Traverse City, Michigan. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in theater and global studies in 2011, he became a drama teacher in Milwaukee.

He later moved to Chicago to get a Masters of Education in curriculum studies from DePaul University and worked as a substitute teacher.

Chasten and Pete met on a dating app and went on their first date in September 2015 in South Bend. They got married in June 2018, in a ceremony at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James in South Bend.

The couple have two rescue dogs they mention regularly on the campaign trail.

caption Chasten and Pete Buttigieg in their South Bend, Indiana home. source The Washington Post/Getty Images

The first dogs of South Bend, Truman and Buddy, have their own Twitter account that Chasten runs.

And when Chasten tweeted at BuzzFeed News, asking it to write up a quiz about the first dogs, the media outlet followed through on his request.

Chasten is very online.

source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Chasten is probably best known for his Twitter presence, which is alternatively funny and heartfelt.