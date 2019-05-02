Pete Davidson ran into his ‘hero’ Hillary Clinton while leaving the Rockefeller Center, and they took a photo together

- source
- Comedian Pete Davidson and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton ran into each other at 30 Rock in Manhattan on Wednesday.
- Clinton’s executive assistant Opal Vadhan posted a photo of the pair meeting on Twitter with the caption “Look who @HillaryClinton bumped into while leaving 30 Rock, Pete Davidson!”
- Davidson has previously called Clinton his “hero,” and has a tattoo of her on his leg.
- “Thanks for being a such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe” he wrote on Instagram, in a post that has since been deleted.
- In response, Clinton commented on the post, saying “Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”
- In the comments below the tweet, Vadhan said she and Clinton, unfortunately, missed their chance to see the tattoo in real life.
- Clinton was recently interviewed by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow where she took a jab at President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
- “China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns,” she said. “I’m sure our media would richly reward you.”
- Davidson appears on the show “Saturday Night Live,” and recently ended his relationship with Kate Beckinsale.
