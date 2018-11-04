Pete Davidson addresses his breakup with Ariana Grande on ‘SNL’: ‘It’s nobody’s business’

- source
- Pete Davidson talked about his breakup with Ariana Grande on the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” shortly after the singer released a song about her exes titled “Thank U, Next.”
- During “Weekend Update,” the comedian began by saying that he’s been paying more attention to politics since moving back in with his mother (Davidson previously lived in an apartment with Grande).
- After giving his first impressions of the candidates running for office, Davidson commented on his split with the “God Is a Woman” singer and said he doesn’t harbor any hard feelings.
- “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business,” he said. “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK. She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”
- “I’m still a great song though,” the 24-year-old added, referencing the track titled “Pete Davidson” that appears on Grande’s “Sweetener” album.
