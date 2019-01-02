Pete Davidson confirmed he was ‘dumped’ by Ariana Grande in a stand-up set, and threatened to leave the stage when people cheered

caption Pete Davidson discussed his split from Ariana Grande in a new stand-up set. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Pete Davidson delivered a new stand-up set on Monday night as the headliner of “Pete Davidson and Friends.”

The comedian briefly discussed his split from Ariana Grande. The couple broke off their engagement in October.

“When you get dumped,” Davidson said, but then paused because the audience began to cheer. “I’ll stop if you’re going to be stupid,” he continued.

Davidson also said the breakup “showed me how ugly people can get but also how cool.”

During a new stand-up set, Pete Davidson confirmed that Ariana Grande ended their relationship.

The “Saturday Night Live” actor headlined “Pete Davidson and Friends” in Boston on Monday night, two weeks after he posted a worrying message on Instagram that suggested he was suicidal.

“When you get dumped,” Davidson said of Grande during the set, according to the New York Times. He then paused because the audience began to cheer. “I’ll stop if you’re going to be stupid,” he continued.

Davidson, who has previously spoken about getting bullied online after the high-profile breakup, also said onstage that splitting from Grande “showed me how ugly people can get but also how cool.”

The comedian said that his mother, who’s a school nurse in Staten Island, was taunted by a student singing Grande’s hit breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” which mentions Davidson by name.

“Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” she sings. “I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

Grande previously hinted that she broke off the engagement. In the music video for “Thank U, Next,” Grande can be seen writing, “sorry I dipped,” next to a photo of herself with Davidson.

