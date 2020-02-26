Pete Davidson slammed Ariana Grande for ‘spray-painting herself brown’ in his stand-up comedy special

caption Pete Davidson is a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” source Netflix

Pete Davidson joked about his failed engagement to Ariana Grande in his new stand-up comedy special, “Alive From New York,” which was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

Davidson said he felt jokes about his ex-fiancée were “fair game” because she called their relationship a “distraction” in her July 2019 cover story for Vogue.

“Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow,” he said. “If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s—ting on my ex?”

He also said “sometimes life is a little unfair” because she was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year and wrote a hit song about him, whereas he was publicly ridiculed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pete Davidson slammed Ariana Grande for her public handling of their failed engagement in his new stand-up comedy special, “Alive From New York,” which was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

After he joked that Grande made him “a household name for no reason,” he explained that he feels free to talk about his ex-fiancée onstage because she has spoken negatively of their whirlwind engagement.

“I wasn’t gonna do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he’s like, ‘Yo. I recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction.’ So now I just think it’s like, fair game,” he said. “She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have.”

“And you’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair. You’re airing out dirty laundry,'” he continued. “‘How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends? In the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine.”

“Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow,” Davidson said. “If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s—ting on my ex?”

In her July 2019 cover story, Grande told Vogue that she met Davidson shortly after splitting from her longtime love, Mac Miller.

“It was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she said. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018 and got engaged almost immediately, but broke it off five months later after Miller died of an accidental overdose.

Grande went on to sing about how “grateful” she is for Davidson in her No. 1 song “Thank U, Next,” which also name-drops Miller and two other ex-boyfriends.

“And you’re like, ‘Well Pete, something had to happen to her, right? There had to be some repercussions, right?'” he continued. “No, she won Billboard’s Woman of the Year. And I got called ‘butthole eyes’ by barstoolsports.com. So sometimes life is a little unfair.”

Grande was named Woman of the Year by Billboard magazine in 2018, two months after she split from Davidson (and seven months before starring on the cover of Vogue). In her acceptance speech, she said it had been “the best year of my career, and the worst of my life.”

Davidson added: “These are jokes, I don’t want any smoke.”

“My biggest fear is that I’m gonna get a shot in the back of the head by like, a nine-year-old with a ponytail. And the last thing I’m gonna hear is, ‘Hashtag canceled.'”

Davidson also called Grande “a very powerful woman” and said all his friends thought “Thank U, Next” was a “catchy” song, but criticized his ex for implying that he has a big penis in her music video.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work out, but like, nice d—!’ I thought that was really weird, ’cause like, everybody was like, ‘What a nice girl,'” he said. “First of all, let’s take a step back. Can you imagine if I said that s—? Can you imagine if I was like, ‘Sorry it didn’t work out! Nice p—- though! That s— wack!'”

“I didn’t like it, because it’s just simply not true. She has little, tiny little hands. She has very little hands. Everything’s f—ing huge to her,” he continued.”Then why, if she knows this information, then why would she tell everybody what a great, big penis you have?”

“She did that – well, she’s a genius, remember this. She’s a very smart person, OK? She did that so that every girl that sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed. It’s genius.”