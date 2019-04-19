Pete Davidson says he got stuck paying the expensive bill from his dinner with Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Kid Cudi

caption Kanye West, Timothee Chalamet, Kid Cudi, and Pete Davidson had dinner together. source Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, Pete Davidson shared details about the dinner he had in late January with Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Timothée Chalamet.

Davidson said that he arrived at the dinner early and put down his credit card, so he could treat Cudi for his 35th birthday.

But things got more complicated once Chalamet, West, and Kim Kardashian West showed up unexpectedly.

The comedian said that West requested that they use a private room for their dinner, and he asked the waiter to serve them “that stuff that’s not even on the menu, the crazy stuff.”

Davidson said that West caused the bill to increase, but it “actually wasn’t as bad as you’d think.”

During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, Davidson explained how he ended up at a restaurant called Nobu in late January celebrating Cudi’s 35th birthday with Chalamet and West.

The 25-year-old comedian said that Cudi, who Davidson referred to as “the best musician who’s ever lived,” invited him to the restaurant. Davidson was under the impression that it would just be him, the rapper, and his manager and producer, so he decided to pay for the meal.

“I got there a little early so I could give them my card,” Davidson told Fallon. “I thought it was just us three.”

Then Chalamet showed up, followed by West and Kim Kardashian West. After West suggested that they get “the special room in the back,” Davidson began panicking at the thought of how much money that would cost him.

“We’re sitting in there and I’m texting my touring agent like, ‘You gotta book more shows,'” Davidson recalled.

To add, Davidson said that West asked the waiter to bring out “that stuff that’s not even on the menu, the crazy stuff.”

Davidson went on to say that West and Kardashian are “sweet people,” and the bill for the evening wasn’t what he expected it to be.

“It actually wasn’t as bad as you’d think, but it wasn’t like Applebee’s,” Davidson said. “It’s Nobu, which is like, 77 Applebees’s.”

Previously, Davidson shared a few details about the gathering while taking a lie detector test with Machine Gun Kelly for Vanity Fair. He said that he ate “a bunch of rich people stuff” and West “kept ordering [food] the entire time.”

“I had to book two more gigs in Ohio,” he added.

The now-viral photos of the stars were first shared on social media by Kardashian West. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in February, the reality TV star said that she “got more DMs from my friends, from my gay friends, from my straight friends, everyone asking me about Timothée and Pete.”

Kardashian West also said that she didn’t want to intrude on their “guy time,” so she stayed in the background, kept busy with her phone, and documented their dinner.

Watch Davidson tell Fallon about the bill in the video below.