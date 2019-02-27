Pete Davidson kicked someone out of his live show when they heckled him with an insensitive joke about Mac Miller

caption Comedian Pete Davidson and late rapper Mac Miller. source NBC, Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Pete Davidson asked security to remove a man from his live show because he shouted a joke about Mac Miller.

Davidson immediately stopped the show and told the audience to point out who had shouted out.

“Who’s that guy? We’re getting him out,” he said in audio obtained by TMZ. “I will not continue until that kid is gone … Find him.”

Pete Davidson stopped his show when a heckler made an insensitive joke about the late rapper Mac Miller during his set at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, according to TMZ.

Davidson started a joke saying, “My friend died in my apartment,” when someone in the crowd shouted back “Mac Miller?”

Davidson immediately stopped and said he wasn’t going to continue until the heckler, who he called a “f—face,” was removed from the room.

Davidson urged people in the audience to point out who heckled so he could be removed by security, saying, “Give him his money back and get him the f— out. I don’t deal with that s— at my shows.”

When the man was eventually removed, the audience applauded and then Davidson continued, joking that he had to get everyone back up to the level they were at before the commotion.

Rapper Mac Miller died aged 26 of a drug overdose in September 2018. At the time, Davidson was engaged to Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. The pair reportedly got together very quickly after Miller and Grande’s two-year relationship ended, and they broke up soon after Miller’s death.

A source told People it wasn’t surprising to anyone that they called off the engagement, and that it was “way too much too soon.”

Davidson has since been spotted with actress Kate Beckinsale on several occasions. Grande, meanwhile, has said she will remain single “for the rest of this year” and “probably my life.”

Davidson has been open about his own mental health struggles on social media and in his comedy. At the end of last year, he posted on Instagram saying, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” He subsequently deleted his account, but was seen at the “Saturday Night Live” studios soon afterwards, and colleagues said he was okay.

Celebrities including Jada Pinkett Smith and Nicki Minaj shared messages of support for him, and after some time off, Davidson has been making more regular appearances on SNL.