A stranger delivered ‘a full bag of weed’ to Pete Davidson’s mom’s house after he said he was trying to quit drugs

Pete Davidson said during a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show” that a stranger came to his Staten Island home with a “full bag of weed.”

Davidson said it happened after he mentioned he was trying to stop using drugs in an Instagram video.

“Literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, ‘I heard your son needs this,'” Davidson said.

The “Saturday Night Live” star said in a subsequent video that he didn’t keep the marijuana (which was “a couple weeks’ worth”), instead giving it to his friend.

Davidson is currently promoting his new movie “The King of Staten Island” with producer Judd Apatow.

Pete Davidson revealed in a video interview with Jimmy Fallon that someone showed up at his mom’s Staten Island home with marijuana after he mentioned he was trying to stop using drugs.

Speaking to Fallon virtually as part of “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, Davidson said that he first made his announcement about trying to quit drugs during an Instagram video with producer Judd Apatow. The two were promoting their new movie together, “The King of Staten Island.”

“Me and Judd released this video to try and get it out there that the movie’s coming out, and I mentioned that I wasn’t doing drugs, that I was trying not to,” Davidson told Fallon over video chat (around the 30-second mark in the video below).

“And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, ‘I heard your son needs this.'”

According to Davidson, the would-be delivery people drove all the way from Bayonne, New Jersey, to Davidson’s mom’s home in Staten Island.

But the comedian revealed in a subsequent video with Apatow that he didn’t keep the marijuana, which he estimates was “a couple weeks’ worth.”

“I gave ’em to my friend Jay,” he told a concerned Apatow, joking, “I haven’t heard from him since. It’s been about four days.”

Davidson and Apatow collaborated on the upcoming film, “The King of Staten Island.” According to Davidson, the movie, which contains numerous parallels to Davidson’s real-life experiences, is “all fake but it’s also pretty much true.”

“It’s pretty much, like, my life if I didn’t find comedy. Like, my dad passes away in it and my mom’s a nurse,” Davidson told Fallon, referencing the death of his firefighter father, who died in the September 11 attacks.

“We really just wanted to make a movie about it. It just shows, you know, how it hurts this family and we wanted to show how, you know, wonderful all these firemen and nurses are and I think we did that.”

“The King of Staten Island” will be available on demand June 12. You can watch the trailer below.