Pete Davidson appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ following a disturbing Instagram post

- Pete Davidson made a brief appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Saturday night to introduce Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second musical performance of the night.
- There was speculation the comedian wouldn’t appear following a disturbing Instagram post he shared Saturday in which he wrote, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” He quickly deleted his Instagram account after posting the message.
- Actor Jon Cryer, Davidson’s co-star in “Big Time Adolescence,” tweeted that Davidson was “at SNL and accounted for” Saturday afternoon.
- The New York Times reported that the New York Police Department was contacted by an NBC representative that said Davidson was at work and fine.
- His only other appearance during Saturday’s episode was in a pre-taped sketch on celebrity auditions for Oscar host.
- Cyrus and Ronson performed “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over” with Sean Ono Lennon.
