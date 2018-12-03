Pete Davidson speaks out about online critics: ‘No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t’

caption Pete Davidson. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Monday, Pete Davidson posted a statement on Instagram addressing online critics.

Davidson addressed the attacks he’s been receiving online regarding his relationship with Ariana Grande.

“No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t,” he said. “I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Davidson has previously spoken about his experience with mental illness, specifically his diagnosis with borderline personality disorder and his experience being suicidal.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” he wrote. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling.”

“I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” Davidson wrote. “I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

He concluded his statement by thanking his support system: “To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

