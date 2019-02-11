A ‘Fox & Friends’ host said he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years, and people thought he was serious

Fox News host Pete Hegseth told his “Fox & Friends” co-hosts on Sunday that he hadn’t washed his hands in a decade.

People on Twitter were confused as to whether he was serious or not.

Hegseth and a Fox News spokesperson told USA Today he was definitely joking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises on its website that washing your hands is a good way to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.

Hegseth made the comment after co-host Jedediah Bila called him out for eating day-old pizza on set.

Hegseth made the comment after co-host Jedediah Bila called him out for eating day-old pizza on set.

“My 2019 resolution is to say things on-air that I say off-air,” Hegseth said to his co-hosts. “‘I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years. Really, I don’t really wash my hands ever.”

Met with laughter, he added: “I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them; therefore, they’re not real.”

Fox News’ @PeteHegseth admits, unprompted, that he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years. “Germs are not a real thing,” Pete says. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.” pic.twitter.com/9hsAb9YA9j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2019

As people on Twitter speculated if Hegseth was serious, he sent mixed messages to his followers.

In one Tweet, Hegseth blamed the media for being “self-righteous and angry,” and suggested journalists “loosen up and have some fun.”

Hegseth also used the hashtag #dontwash and said he supported riding bikes without a helmet and drinking from hoses. “Cue outrage,” he wrote.

To paraphrase the President from an hour ago: The Media is so self righteous and ANGRY! Loosen up and have some fun. The Country is doing well (as is my health!) P.S. I also support drinking from garden hoses & riding bikes w/o a helmet. Cue outrage…https://t.co/BubsAwBtFx — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 11, 2019

In another Tweet, he said Chris Hayes could “see the obvious” when the MSNBC host said Hegseth was “pretty clearly joking.”

When even @chrislhayes can see the obvious…Twitter really has come full circle. https://t.co/o1dPPaWEhS — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 11, 2019

Scientific research has concluded that washing your hands after going to the bathroom is an effective way to combat infection and illness.

The CDC has a list of when someone should wash their hands that also includes a how-to guide.

The CDC has a list of when someone should wash their hands that also includes a how-to guide.