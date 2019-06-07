A prominent tech reporter was charged by the FBI in connection with attempting to solicit sex with minors, according to a report

source Wayback machine

Peter Bright, a prominent tech reporter who covered Microsoft for Ars Technica, was charged in connection with attempting to solicit sex with a minor, according to a Daily Dot report Friday.

Bright, who is apparently no longer employed by Ars Technica, is charged in connection with arranging to engage in sexual activity with a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, according to a federal complaint filed Friday that was cited by the Daily Dot.

The complaint also said that Bright claimed to have molested an 11-year-old girl.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prominent tech reporter Peter Bright, age 38, was charged on Friday in connection with soliciting sex from minors online, according to a Daily Dot report.

Bright, who worked for tech blog Ars Technica and is well-known in tech circles for his coverage of Microsoft, was charged in connection with attempting to molest two young children after a sting operation with federal officials, according to a federal complaint filed Friday, the Daily Dot reported.

Bright was reportedly charged after meeting with an undercover agent who he believed to be the mother of two children he allegedly intended to molest. The complaint also said that Bright had claimed to have molested an 11-year-old girl.

Bright is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan without bail, according to the Department of Justice’s federal inmate locator.

The Daily Dot report states that Bright is no longer employed by Ars Technica.

Ars Technica, which is owned by the parent company of magazine publisher Conde Nast, did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Technology reporters and bloggers were shaken by the report.

I am shocked. @DrPizza is well known for his Microsoft reporting, and he's an accused sexual predator. I feel physically sick that I've known this man for years and this is what he's capable of. https://t.co/FMrnCAFV7d — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 7, 2019