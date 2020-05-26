The parents of a 23-year-old college student suspected of double murder are pleading for him to turn himself in

caption Peter Manfredonia. source Connecticut State Police

Police say Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, killed Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, over the weekend.

Officials are now conducting a multi-state manhunt in search of Manfredonia, who was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night.

In a statement relayed by their lawyer, Manfredonia’s family has asked for him to turn himself in to police.

“It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents’ and your sisters’ and your family’s entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in,” Dolan said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The parents of a 23-year-old University of Connecticut student accused of murdering two people are asking their son to turn himself in to police.

Police are conducting a multi-state manhunt in search of Peter Manfredonia, who they say killed Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23. Police also say he abducted Eisele’s girlfriend and assaulted another man who was with DeMers.

Manfredonia, originally from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, was last seen near railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night, wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts, and carrying a duffel bag. He’s believed to be armed with several guns, according to CBS News.

“Peter, if you are listening, you are loved,” the attorney for Manfredonia’s family, Michael Dolan, said at a press conference on Monday night. “It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents’ and your sisters’ and your family’s entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in.”

Dolan said Manfredonia has experienced mental health issues in the past.

The FBI & our law enforcement partners are working to locate Peter Manfredonia, wanted by @CT_STATE_POLICE, whose last known location was in #EastStroudsburg, Monroe County. Manfredonia is considered armed & dangerous. Anyone with info, please call 911 or FBI/215-418-4000 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/59NXin16TO — FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) May 25, 2020

Manfredonia is suspected of killing DeMers and assaulting another man with an “edged weapon” in Willington, Connecticut, on Friday, according to Connecticut state police. CBS News reported that DeMers and the other man had offered Manfredonia a ride after finding him walking along a road.

On Sunday, a Willington man told police that Manfredonia held him against his will as he stole food, several guns, and his truck.

Later that day, Eisele was found dead in Derby, Connecticut, 60 miles southwest of Willington. State police have described Eisele as an acquaintance of Manfredonia’s.

Eisele’s girlfriend was believed to be home at the time of Eisele’s death but was later found uninjured at a Paterson, New Jersey, rest stop. She identified Manfredonia as her “captor,” according to CBS affiliate WFSB-TV.

Police say an Uber dropped Manfredonia off at a Walmart in East Stroudsburg on Sunday.

“It is believed that Manfredonia does not have ties to the area and does not have a vehicle. He may attempt to solicit ride-sharing services, possibly through a third party means, to flee the area,” police said in a statement to CNN.

Police are searching Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut in hopes of finding Manfredonia. They have called him “armed and dangerous,” and say the motive behind the incidents remain unclear.

Manfredonia was a senior finance and mechanical engineering major at UConn’s joint School of Engineering and School of Business Management program.

“The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts,” spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz told CNN.