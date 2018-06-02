White House trade council director says ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for Justin Trudeau

caption White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro had harsh words for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. source Screenshot via video.foxnews.com/

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said Sunday there is a “special place in hell” for any leader who engages in “bad faith diplomacy” with President Donald Trump.

Host Chris Wallace asked Navarro about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the G7’s communique.

Navarro was the second White House official to go after Trudeau on TV Sunday morning.

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said on “Fox News Sunday” there is a “special place in hell” for any leader who engages in “bad faith diplomacy” with President Donald Trump.

Navarro was responding to host Chris Wallace’s question about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments in a Saturday press conference after the two leaders met at this weekend’s G7 Summit, which he described as a “stab in the back on the way out the door” that came after Trump left Canada for Singapore.

When Wallace pressed if the “strong words” Navarro had for Trudeau came from Trump, Navarro said “those are my words, but they are the sentiment that were on Air Force One.”

In his press conference Saturday, Trudeau said he was disappointed in the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, the European Union, and Mexico, promising retaliatory measures because Canada “will not be pushed around.”

Trump responded to Trudeau’s comments, tweeting the United States would not endorse the joint communique from the G7 Summit and accusing Trudeau of making “false statements” about their talks.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump also called Trudeau “dishonest and weak“, an insult Navarro repeated in his appearance Sunday.

Navarro condemned Trudeau’s statement as “one of the worst political miscalculations by a Canadian leader in modern Canadian history” and said Trudeau’s promise of Canada pursuing retaliatory measures in response to Trump’s tariffs was “nothing short of an attack on our political system”.

Navarro was the second Trump official to target Trudeau in their Sunday show appearance after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Trudeau’s comments were a “diplomatic betrayal”.

Trudeau hasn’t responded directly to Trump and White House advisers’ insults, instead touting on Twitter Sunday morning the accomplishments of the summit and the goals of the G7 communique Trump ditched.

“The historic and important agreement we all reached at #G7Charlevoix will help make our economies stronger & people more prosperous, protect our democracies, safeguard our environment and protect women & girls’ rights around the world,” Trudeau tweeted. “That’s what matters.”

Watch Navarro’s interview below: